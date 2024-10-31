Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Nov. 1 AUTO RACING 10:25 a.m. ESPNU — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Nov. 1

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9:30 a.m.

ACCN — 2024 Atlantic Coast Cross Country Championships: From Cary, N.C.

10 a.m.

SECN — 2024 Southeastern Cross Country Championships: From College Station, Texas

11:30 a.m.

BTN — 2024 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships: From Champaign, Ill.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgia St. at UConn

ESPNU — Yale at Columbia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at FAU

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Maryland

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

SECN — Missouri at Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Third Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — The Melbourne Cup Carnival: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Florida vs. Dallas, Tampere, Finland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: West Brom at Luton Town

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA Quarterfinals

2 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals

