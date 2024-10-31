Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 1

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Nov. 1
AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
9:30 a.m.
ACCN — 2024 Atlantic Coast Cross Country Championships: From Cary, N.C.
10 a.m.
SECN — 2024 Southeastern Cross Country Championships: From College Station, Texas
11:30 a.m.
BTN — 2024 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships: From Champaign, Ill.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgia St. at UConn
ESPNU — Yale at Columbia
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at FAU
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
SECN — Missouri at Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
3 p.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Third Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
USA — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — The Melbourne Cup Carnival: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Orlando at Cleveland
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Florida vs. Dallas, Tampere, Finland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: West Brom at Luton Town
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA Quarterfinals
2 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals
_____
