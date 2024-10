NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 3 3½ (49½) at SEATTLE Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 3 3½ (49½) at SEATTLE

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 1½ 1½ (44½) Jacksonville at BALTIMORE 7 6½ (51½) Washington Houston 7½ 7 (38½) at NEW ENGLAND Tampa Bay 2½ 3½ (41½) at NEW ORLEANS at TENNESSEE 1½ 2½ (43½) Indianapolis at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 9½ (42½) Cleveland at GREEN BAY 5½ 5½ (47½) Arizona LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (35½) at DENVER Pittsburgh 1½ 3 (36½) at LAS VEGAS Detroit 2½ 3 (52½) at DALLAS Atlanta 3½ 6½ (46½) at CAROLINA Cincinnati 4½ 3½ (48½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 2½ 2½ (40½) at NY JETS

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JAMES MADISON 11½ 9½ (60½) Coastal Carolina at WESTERN KENTUCKY 20½ 19½ (57½) UTEP at LOUISIANA TECH 4½ 4½ (49½) Middle Tennessee

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MARYLAND 10½ 10½ (45½) Northwestern UNLV 17½ 18½ (65½) at UTAH STATE Utah 5½ 5½ (45½) at ARIZONA STATE

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at RUTGERS 2½ 2½ (40½) Wisconsin Clemson 18½ 20½ (60½) at WAKE FOREST Toledo 8½ 9½ (43½) at BUFFALO at ARMY 23½ 25½ (54½) UAB Georgia Tech 4½ 5½ (59½) at NORTH CAROLINA Ball State 6½ 6½ (58½) at KENT STATE at ALABAMA 21½ 21½ (50½) South Carolina Missouri 27½ 27½ (54½) at UMASS at IOWA 3½ 2½ (41½) Washington Miami (OH) 3½ 2½ (46½) at EASTERN MICHIGAN at NOTRE DAME 21½ 23½ (45½) Stanford at ILLINOIS 17½ 21½ (48½) Purdue Louisville 7½ 7½ (54½) at VIRGINIA at PITTSBURGH 2½ 3½ (58½) Cal at BOWLING GREEN 2½ 2½ (47½) Northern Illinois San Diego State 1½ 2½ (42½) at WYOMING Memphis 7½ 7½ (60½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at GEORGIA STATE 1½ 1½ (54½) Old Dominion Texas 6½ 14½ (50½) at OKLAHOMA at UCF 6½ 3½ (58½) Cincinnati at WESTERN MICHIGAN 9½ 9½ (52½) Akron San Jose State 2½ 1½ (55½) at COLORADO STATE Penn State 3½ 4½ (50½) at USC Ohio 2½ 3½ (48½) at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at BYU 1½ 4½ (48½) Arizona at GEORGIA 34½ 33½ (53½) Mississippi State at UL MONROE 6½ 6½ (41½) Southern Miss Washington State 2½ 3½ (61½) at FRESNO STATE at TENNESSEE 18½ 15½ (55½) Florida UTSA 5½ 5½ (50½) at RICE North Texas 6½ 6½ (59½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at TEXAS STATE 13½ 14½ (63½) Arkansas State at NEW MEXICO 3½ 6½ (53½) Air Force Ohio State 2½ 3½ (52½) at OREGON at LOUISIANA 9½ 10½ (64½) Appalachian State Oregon State 4½ 3½ (47½) at NEVADA Ole Miss 3½ 3½ (62½) at LSU at KENTUCKY 11½ 13½ (44½) Vanderbilt Syracuse 2½ 4½ (54½) at NC STATE Marshall 2½ 2½ (62½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Iowa State 4½ 2½ (53½) at WEST VIRGINIA Minnesota 6½ 5½ (40½) at UCLA Kansas State 4½ 4½ (56½) at COLORADO Boise State 20½ 20½ (61½) at HAWAII

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -116 at DETROIT -102 N.Y Yankees -156 at KANSAS CITY +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -130 at OTTAWA +108 at NEW JERSEY -146 Toronto +122 Los Angeles -115 at BUFFALO -104 at BOSTON -255 Montreal +205 at N.Y ISLANDERS -154 Utah +128 at DETROIT -134 Pittsburgh +112 Dallas -118 at NASHVILLE -102 at MINNESOTA -235 Columbus +190 St. Louis -166 at SAN JOSE +138

