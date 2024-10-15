Sports betting: Celtics favored to repeat as NBA champions, Tatum favored for MVP award

The Boston Celtics dominated last season, and they’re the favorites to repeat as NBA champions. The Celtics finished the regular…

The Boston Celtics dominated last season, and they’re the favorites to repeat as NBA champions.

The Celtics finished the regular season with the best record in the league at 64-18 and raced through the playoffs before defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Going into the upcoming season, the Celtics are favored to do it again at the BetMGM sportsbook with by far the best odds at +325.

The Golden State Warriors, in 2017 and 2018, were the last NBA team to win back-to-back titles.

NBA Finals betting

Aside from the Celtics, other teams with short odds are the Oklahoma City Thunder (+650), New York Knicks (+650), Philadelphia 76ers (+1000) and Denver Nuggets (+1000).

And when it comes to early betting, these teams are drawing the most action.

As of Tuesday, the Celtics are drawing the most number of bets (15.5%) and the third-most money (14.2%). The Thunder are pulling in the most money (18.2%) on the third-most bets (8.2%).

Denver is taking in the second-most bets (10.6%) and the second-most money (16.9%).

NBA MVP Betting

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has the best odds to win the MVP award at +800, followed by Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +900.

But when it comes to early betting, these players aren’t drawing the most action.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is pulling in the most money (37.8%) at +6600. He’s followed by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (+1900), who is drawing 11.9% of the money.

In terms of actual bets, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (+1100) is pulling in the most (18.2%) followed by Tatum (13.6%) and Gilgeous-Alexander (10.6%).

Bronny James is very popular

Despite having +30000 odds, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is one of the most popular players in NBA Rookie of the Year betting.

The son of Lakers teammate LeBron James is drawing the most number of bets (21.5%) and the second-most money (18.5%).

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is the other most popular player, bringing in the most money (30.7%) on the second-most bets (15.8%).

