Some records and milestones as England scores an extraordinary 823 runs against Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Cricket’s 2,553th test match won’t be forgotten in a hurry. England set records and reached milestones…

England set records and reached milestones in compiling an extraordinary 823-7 declared against Pakistan in Multan.

Here’s a flavor of them:

TOTAL SCORE

It was the fourth time a team scored more than 800 runs — and the first time this century. Only three totals have been bigger: Sri Lanka’s 952-6 declared against India in 1997; England’s 903-7 declared against Australia in 1938; and England’s 849 all out against the West Indies in 1930

JOE ROOT

Root became England’s highest run-scorer in tests during his career-best knock of 262 as he surpassed Alastair Cook. He moved to fifth place on the all-time list, behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

HARRY BROOK

Brook outscored Root in hitting 317, tied for 20th in the list of highest individual scores in test cricket. He became the sixth Englishman to make a triple-hundred, and the first since Graham Gooch in 1990.

PARTNERSHIP

Root and Brook put on a partnership of 454 runs, the highest ever for England and the fourth highest in test history. The biggest remains 624 between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene for Sri Lanka against South Africa in 2006.

BOWLING

Six Pakistan bowlers conceded more than 100 runs. It is just the second time that has happened in tests, after Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in 2004.

