Shriners Children’s Open Scores

Saturday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 Third Round J.T. Poston 64-65-66—195 Doug Ghim…

J.T. Poston 64-65-66—195 Doug Ghim 64-70-64—198 Rico Hoey 64-66-69—199 Kurt Kitayama 66-68-65—199 Taylor Pendrith 61-71-67—199 Matti Schmid 64-65-70—199 Alejandro Tosti 66-66-67—199 Gary Woodland 66-68-65—199 Harris English 67-65-68—200 Matt Kuchar 67-66-67—200 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-69-65—200 Ryan McCormick 65-66-69—200 Scott Piercy 65-67-68—200 J.J. Spaun 65-69-66—200 Davis Thompson 66-68-66—200 Norman Xiong 65-65-70—200 Harry Hall 64-72-65—201 Mark Hubbard 64-69-68—201 Chad Ramey 65-69-67—201 Jacob Bridgeman 65-70-67—202 Nate Lashley 65-72-65—202 Taylor Moore 65-70-67—202 Jhonattan Vegas 69-68-65—202 Patrick Fishburn 68-65-70—203 Ryan Moore 65-70-68—203 Rickie Fowler 66-68-69—203 Sam Stevens 69-70-64—203 Bud Cauley 64-73-67—204 Michael Kim 66-70-68—204 Greyson Sigg 67-69-68—204 Daniel Berger 67-67-70—204 Ryan Fox 70-69-65—204 Davis Riley 67-71-66—204 Ian Gilligan 70-69-66—205 Joe Highsmith 65-72-68—205 Beau Hossler 70-69-66—205 David Lipsky 65-73-67—205 Ben Taylor 68-70-67—205 Vince Whaley 69-69-67—205 Maverick McNealy 69-70-67—206 Andrew Putnam 69-70-67—206 Pierceson Coody 72-65-70—207 Trace Crowe 67-71-69—207 Austin Eckroat 68-71-68—207 Lanto Griffin 67-72-68—207 C.T. Pan 67-72-68—207 Neal Shipley 69-70-68—207 Garrick Higgo 64-74-70—208 Seonghyeon Kim 69-69-70—208 Alex Smalley 69-69-70—208 Erik Van Rooyen 68-70-70—208 Camilo Villegas 67-71-70—208 Nick Taylor 68-69-71—208 Joseph Bramlett 64-75-70—209 Tyler Duncan 68-71-70—209 Chris Gotterup 71-67-71—209 Luke List 69-68-72—209 Adam Schenk 73-66-70—209 Justin Suh 68-70-71—209 Zac Blair 69-70-71—210 Ben Silverman 64-71-75—210 Wilson Furr 69-69-73—211 Francesco Molinari 66-70-75—211 David Skinns 68-71-72—211 Dan McCarthy 70-66-76—212 Nicolo Galletti 72-66-76—214

