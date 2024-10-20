Shriners Children’s Open Scores

Saturday
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
Third Round
|J.T. Poston
|64-65-66—195
|Doug Ghim
|64-70-64—198
|Rico Hoey
|64-66-69—199
|Kurt Kitayama
|66-68-65—199
|Taylor Pendrith
|61-71-67—199
|Matti Schmid
|64-65-70—199
|Alejandro Tosti
|66-66-67—199
|Gary Woodland
|66-68-65—199
|Harris English
|67-65-68—200
|Matt Kuchar
|67-66-67—200
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|66-69-65—200
|Ryan McCormick
|65-66-69—200
|Scott Piercy
|65-67-68—200
|J.J. Spaun
|65-69-66—200
|Davis Thompson
|66-68-66—200
|Norman Xiong
|65-65-70—200
|Harry Hall
|64-72-65—201
|Mark Hubbard
|64-69-68—201
|Chad Ramey
|65-69-67—201
|Jacob Bridgeman
|65-70-67—202
|Nate Lashley
|65-72-65—202
|Taylor Moore
|65-70-67—202
|Jhonattan Vegas
|69-68-65—202
|Patrick Fishburn
|68-65-70—203
|Ryan Moore
|65-70-68—203
|Rickie Fowler
|66-68-69—203
|Sam Stevens
|69-70-64—203
|Bud Cauley
|64-73-67—204
|Michael Kim
|66-70-68—204
|Greyson Sigg
|67-69-68—204
|Daniel Berger
|67-67-70—204
|Ryan Fox
|70-69-65—204
|Davis Riley
|67-71-66—204
|Ian Gilligan
|70-69-66—205
|Joe Highsmith
|65-72-68—205
|Beau Hossler
|70-69-66—205
|David Lipsky
|65-73-67—205
|Ben Taylor
|68-70-67—205
|Vince Whaley
|69-69-67—205
|Maverick McNealy
|69-70-67—206
|Andrew Putnam
|69-70-67—206
|Pierceson Coody
|72-65-70—207
|Trace Crowe
|67-71-69—207
|Austin Eckroat
|68-71-68—207
|Lanto Griffin
|67-72-68—207
|C.T. Pan
|67-72-68—207
|Neal Shipley
|69-70-68—207
|Garrick Higgo
|64-74-70—208
|Seonghyeon Kim
|69-69-70—208
|Alex Smalley
|69-69-70—208
|Erik Van Rooyen
|68-70-70—208
|Camilo Villegas
|67-71-70—208
|Nick Taylor
|68-69-71—208
|Joseph Bramlett
|64-75-70—209
|Tyler Duncan
|68-71-70—209
|Chris Gotterup
|71-67-71—209
|Luke List
|69-68-72—209
|Adam Schenk
|73-66-70—209
|Justin Suh
|68-70-71—209
|Zac Blair
|69-70-71—210
|Ben Silverman
|64-71-75—210
|Wilson Furr
|69-69-73—211
|Francesco Molinari
|66-70-75—211
|David Skinns
|68-71-72—211
|Dan McCarthy
|70-66-76—212
|Nicolo Galletti
|72-66-76—214
