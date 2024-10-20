Live Radio
Shriners Children’s Open Scores

The Associated Press

October 20, 2024, 2:10 PM

Saturday

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71

Third Round

J.T. Poston 64-65-66—195
Doug Ghim 64-70-64—198
Rico Hoey 64-66-69—199
Kurt Kitayama 66-68-65—199
Taylor Pendrith 61-71-67—199
Matti Schmid 64-65-70—199
Alejandro Tosti 66-66-67—199
Gary Woodland 66-68-65—199
Harris English 67-65-68—200
Matt Kuchar 67-66-67—200
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-69-65—200
Ryan McCormick 65-66-69—200
Scott Piercy 65-67-68—200
J.J. Spaun 65-69-66—200
Davis Thompson 66-68-66—200
Norman Xiong 65-65-70—200
Harry Hall 64-72-65—201
Mark Hubbard 64-69-68—201
Chad Ramey 65-69-67—201
Jacob Bridgeman 65-70-67—202
Nate Lashley 65-72-65—202
Taylor Moore 65-70-67—202
Jhonattan Vegas 69-68-65—202
Patrick Fishburn 68-65-70—203
Ryan Moore 65-70-68—203
Rickie Fowler 66-68-69—203
Sam Stevens 69-70-64—203
Bud Cauley 64-73-67—204
Michael Kim 66-70-68—204
Greyson Sigg 67-69-68—204
Daniel Berger 67-67-70—204
Ryan Fox 70-69-65—204
Davis Riley 67-71-66—204
Ian Gilligan 70-69-66—205
Joe Highsmith 65-72-68—205
Beau Hossler 70-69-66—205
David Lipsky 65-73-67—205
Ben Taylor 68-70-67—205
Vince Whaley 69-69-67—205
Maverick McNealy 69-70-67—206
Andrew Putnam 69-70-67—206
Pierceson Coody 72-65-70—207
Trace Crowe 67-71-69—207
Austin Eckroat 68-71-68—207
Lanto Griffin 67-72-68—207
C.T. Pan 67-72-68—207
Neal Shipley 69-70-68—207
Garrick Higgo 64-74-70—208
Seonghyeon Kim 69-69-70—208
Alex Smalley 69-69-70—208
Erik Van Rooyen 68-70-70—208
Camilo Villegas 67-71-70—208
Nick Taylor 68-69-71—208
Joseph Bramlett 64-75-70—209
Tyler Duncan 68-71-70—209
Chris Gotterup 71-67-71—209
Luke List 69-68-72—209
Adam Schenk 73-66-70—209
Justin Suh 68-70-71—209
Zac Blair 69-70-71—210
Ben Silverman 64-71-75—210
Wilson Furr 69-69-73—211
Francesco Molinari 66-70-75—211
David Skinns 68-71-72—211
Dan McCarthy 70-66-76—212
Nicolo Galletti 72-66-76—214

