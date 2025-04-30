Mets host the Diamondbacks on 8-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-9, first in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-9, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (0-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (3-1, 1.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -114, Mets -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on an eight-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

New York is 21-9 overall and 13-1 at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 2.60 ERA, which leads the majors.

Arizona is 15-14 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with seven home runs while slugging .664. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 10 home runs while slugging .535. Corbin Carroll is 12-for-46 with a double, three triples, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (illness), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Francelis Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

