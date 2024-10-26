Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bothell 31, Eastlake 29
Clallam Bay 58, Wishkah Valley 26
College Place 35, Kiona-Benton 6
Connell 52, Wapato 12
Eastmont 52, Walla Walla 6
Federal Way 41, Kentlake 0
Kennedy Catholic High School 56, Kentridge 0
Lake Stevens 57, Kamiak 12
Quilcene 60, Crescent 32
Sultan 38, Centralia 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
