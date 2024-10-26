Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bothell 31, Eastlake 29 Clallam Bay 58, Wishkah Valley 26 College Place 35, Kiona-Benton 6 Connell 52, Wapato…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bothell 31, Eastlake 29

Clallam Bay 58, Wishkah Valley 26

College Place 35, Kiona-Benton 6

Connell 52, Wapato 12

Eastmont 52, Walla Walla 6

Federal Way 41, Kentlake 0

Kennedy Catholic High School 56, Kentridge 0

Lake Stevens 57, Kamiak 12

Quilcene 60, Crescent 32

Sultan 38, Centralia 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.