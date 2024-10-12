Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= ALC Tournament= Sandhills-Thedford def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-14 Semifinal= Fullerton def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 Anselmo-Merna Tournament= Anselmo-Merna def.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

ALC Tournament=

Sandhills-Thedford def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-14

Semifinal=

Fullerton def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Anselmo-Merna Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Hay Springs, 27-25, 25-18

Mullen def. Bertrand, 29-27, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-20

St Mary’s def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-14

Consolation Semifinal=

Bertrand def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 13-25, 25-22, 25-5

Semifinal=

Pleasanton def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-23

St Mary’s def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-21

Bancroft-Rosalie Quadrangular=

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-21

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-12

Plainview def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-13

Stanton def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-15, 25-14

Stanton def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-12

Stanton def. Randolph, 25-8, 25-15

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Norris def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-15, 25-8

Play-in=

Gretna def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-8

Lincoln Standing Bear def. Blair, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16

Consolation=

Elkhorn def. Hastings, 26-24, 25-17

Semifinal=

Norris def. Gretna East, 25-21, 25-16

Falls City Invitational=

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-12

Pawnee City def. Falls City, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22

Hartington-Newcastle Invitational=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. North Central, 25-5, 25-6

Winside def. Madison, 25-16, 24-26, 26-24

Consolation Semifinal=

North Central def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 13-25, 25-22

Semifinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-14

Seventh Place=

Bloomfield def. Madison, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14

Third Place=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-19, 25-17

Kearney Double Triangular=

Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-18

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-16

Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14

Lincoln High Tournament=

Bellevue West def. Grand Island, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17

Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-14

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-13

Grand Island def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-17

Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-10, 25-14

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-20

Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-15

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 24-26, 25-11, 25-18

Mead Raider Invitational=

Pool A=

BDS def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-3

BDS def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-18

BDS def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-15, 25-9

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-6

Conestoga def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-11, 25-17

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17

Pool B=

Auburn def. Mead, 25-16, 25-22

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Mead, 25-19, 21-25, 30-28

Osceola def. Mead, 24-14, 24-14

Seventh Place=

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-15

North Platte St. Patrick’s Triangular=

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Hershey, 25-20, 25-13

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-23

Palmer Tournament=

Giltner def. Elba, 25-22, 25-10

Giltner def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21

Giltner def. Palmer, 25-21, 29-27

Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21

Heartland Lutheran def. Palmer, 25-15, 28-26

Palmer def. Elba, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18

Skutt Invitational=

Pool 2=

BV Northwest, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-13, 25-17

Harrisburg, Mo. def. Omaha Skutt, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21

Omaha Skutt def. Oak Park, Mo., 25-8, 25-16

Thayer Central Tournament=

Holdrege def. Milford, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Championship=

Wahoo def. Malcolm, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 24-26, 15-12

Wisner-Pilger Tournament=

Douglas County West def. St Paul, 25-20, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Winnebago

O’Neill def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22

Wynot def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal=

St Paul def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-8, 25-8

Semifinal=

Wynot def. O’Neill, 25-22, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.