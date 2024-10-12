Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
ALC Tournament=
Sandhills-Thedford def. Ravenna, 25-22, 25-14
Semifinal=
Fullerton def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Anselmo-Merna Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Hay Springs, 27-25, 25-18
Mullen def. Bertrand, 29-27, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Ainsworth, 25-10, 25-20
St Mary’s def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-14
Consolation Semifinal=
Bertrand def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 13-25, 25-22, 25-5
Semifinal=
Pleasanton def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-23
St Mary’s def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-21
Bancroft-Rosalie Quadrangular=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-21
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-12
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-13
Stanton def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-15, 25-14
Stanton def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-12
Stanton def. Randolph, 25-8, 25-15
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Norris def. Lincoln Standing Bear, 25-15, 25-8
Play-in=
Gretna def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-8
Lincoln Standing Bear def. Blair, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16
Consolation=
Elkhorn def. Hastings, 26-24, 25-17
Semifinal=
Norris def. Gretna East, 25-21, 25-16
Falls City Invitational=
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-12
Pawnee City def. Falls City, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22
Hartington-Newcastle Invitational=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. North Central, 25-5, 25-6
Winside def. Madison, 25-16, 24-26, 26-24
Consolation Semifinal=
North Central def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 13-25, 25-22
Semifinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-14
Seventh Place=
Bloomfield def. Madison, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
Third Place=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-19, 25-17
Kearney Double Triangular=
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-18
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-16
Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14
Lincoln High Tournament=
Bellevue West def. Grand Island, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17
Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-14
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-13
Grand Island def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-17
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-10, 25-14
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-20
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-15
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 24-26, 25-11, 25-18
Mead Raider Invitational=
Pool A=
BDS def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-3
BDS def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-18
BDS def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-15, 25-9
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-6
Conestoga def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-11, 25-17
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17
Pool B=
Auburn def. Mead, 25-16, 25-22
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Mead, 25-19, 21-25, 30-28
Osceola def. Mead, 24-14, 24-14
Seventh Place=
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-23, 25-15
North Platte St. Patrick’s Triangular=
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Hershey, 25-20, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-23
Palmer Tournament=
Giltner def. Elba, 25-22, 25-10
Giltner def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21
Giltner def. Palmer, 25-21, 29-27
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Heartland Lutheran def. Palmer, 25-15, 28-26
Palmer def. Elba, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
Skutt Invitational=
Pool 2=
BV Northwest, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt, 25-13, 25-17
Harrisburg, Mo. def. Omaha Skutt, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21
Omaha Skutt def. Oak Park, Mo., 25-8, 25-16
Thayer Central Tournament=
Holdrege def. Milford, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
Championship=
Wahoo def. Malcolm, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 24-26, 15-12
Wisner-Pilger Tournament=
Douglas County West def. St Paul, 25-20, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Winnebago
O’Neill def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22
Wynot def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-13
Consolation Semifinal=
St Paul def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-8, 25-8
Semifinal=
Wynot def. O’Neill, 25-22, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.