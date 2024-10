Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Brandon Valley def. T F Riggs High School, 19-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-16 Canton def. Belle Fourche, 25-12, 25-19,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. T F Riggs High School, 19-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-16

Canton def. Belle Fourche, 25-12, 25-19, 25-11

Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-18, 25-9

Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 30-28, 16-14

281 Conference Tournament=

Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-14

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-3

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-15, 25-4

Iroquois-Lake Preston def. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 25-15, 25-11

James Valley Christian def. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-22

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-23

Wessington Springs def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-1, 25-5

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13

Championship=

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 25-8

Great Plains Conference Tournament=

Centerville def. Colome, 2-0

Centerville def. Freeman Academy-Marion, 2-0

Gayville-Volin High School def. Centerville, 2-0

LNI Invitational=

Pool A=

Crow Creek Tribal School def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18

Crow Creek Tribal School def. Marty, 25-23, 25-15

Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 25-9, 25-10

White River def. Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud, 25-21, 26-24

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Marty, 25-10, 25-13

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Oelrichs, 25-27, 25-12, 25-15

Pool B=

Custer def. Santee, Neb., 25-12, 25-3

Custer def. Tiospa Zina, 25-22, 25-20

Lodge Grass, Mont. def. St. Francis Indian, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25

St. Francis Indian def. St. Stephens, Wyo., 25-18, 25-13

Tiospa Zina def. St. Stephens, Wyo., 25-13, 25-15

Pool C=

Bennett County def. Lakota Tech, 25-17, 25-16

Bennett County def. Wakpala, 25-11, 25-11

Lakota Tech def. Takini, 25-8, 25-10

Pine Ridge def. Takini, 25-9, 25-14

Wakpala def. Tiospaye Topa, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20

Pool D=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Lower Brule, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9

Little Wound def. Crazy Horse, 25-21, 25-15

Little Wound def. McLaughlin, 25-16, 25-21

Todd County def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-12

Quarterfinals=

Bennett County def. Lodge Grass, Mont., 25-19, 25-13

Custer def. Lakota Tech, 25-13, 25-15

Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 27-25, 25-18

White River def. Todd County, 25-19, 27-25

Semifinals=

Bennett County def. Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-13

White River def. Custer, 25-10, 25-16

Third Place=

Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud def. White River, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21

Championship=

Custer def. Bennett County, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21

Southwest Minn. State Tournament=

Watertown def. Redwood Valley, Minn., 25-12, 25-12

Watertown def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn., 25-22, 25-22

Watertown def. Windom, Minn., 25-12, 18-25, 15-4

Twin City Invitational=

Gold Bracket=

McCook, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 2-1

Consolation Semifinal=

Chase County, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-6, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Rapid City Stevens def. Chadron, Neb., 25-6, 25-16

Silver Bracket=

Mitchell, Neb. def. Douglas, 30-28, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22

Spearfish def. Mitchell, Neb., 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

St Thomas More def. Burns, Wyo., 25-15, 25-19

Championship=

North Platte, Neb. def. St Thomas More, 25-10, 25-18

Semifinal=

St Thomas More def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 15-25, 25-17, 25-22

