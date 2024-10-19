Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Providence 2, Arizona St. 1 Union (NY) 3, Mercyhurst 2 Niagara 5, RPI 4, OT Mass.-Lowell 2, Colgate 1…

EAST

Providence 2, Arizona St. 1

Union (NY) 3, Mercyhurst 2

Niagara 5, RPI 4, OT

Mass.-Lowell 2, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence 8, Ferris St. 0

Bentley 3, LIU Post 1

UMass 6, Sacred Heart 1

Army 1, Holy Cross 0

Robert Morris 4, Miami (Ohio) 1

Bowling Green 2, RIT 1, OT

Clarkson 3, Vermont 1

Maine 6, Quinnipiac 5, OT

MIDWEST

Alaska-Fairbanks 1, Notre Dame 0

Alaska-Anchorage 5, N. Michigan 3

Lake Superior St. 3, Stonehill 0

St. Cloud St. 4, Michigan 0

Ohio St. 2, Wisconsin 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, North Dakota 0

Minnesota 5, Minn. Duluth 1

Augustana Vikings 4, Omaha 0

FAR WEST

Denver 5, Northeastern 2

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.