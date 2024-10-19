Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Providence 2, Arizona St. 1
Union (NY) 3, Mercyhurst 2
Niagara 5, RPI 4, OT
Mass.-Lowell 2, Colgate 1
St. Lawrence 8, Ferris St. 0
Bentley 3, LIU Post 1
UMass 6, Sacred Heart 1
Army 1, Holy Cross 0
Robert Morris 4, Miami (Ohio) 1
Bowling Green 2, RIT 1, OT
Clarkson 3, Vermont 1
Maine 6, Quinnipiac 5, OT
MIDWEST
Alaska-Fairbanks 1, Notre Dame 0
Alaska-Anchorage 5, N. Michigan 3
Lake Superior St. 3, Stonehill 0
St. Cloud St. 4, Michigan 0
Ohio St. 2, Wisconsin 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, North Dakota 0
Minnesota 5, Minn. Duluth 1
Augustana Vikings 4, Omaha 0
FAR WEST
Denver 5, Northeastern 2
