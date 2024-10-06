Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Sunday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse: $7.6 million Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on first…

Sunday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.6 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Beau Hossler 65-64-68-68—265 x-Kevin Yu 66-66-66-67—265 Lucas Glover 65-67-68-66—266 Keith Mitchell 67-64-65-70—266 Bud Cauley 66-67-67-67—267 Alex Smalley 69-66-69-63—267 Daniel Berger 65-65-71-67—268 Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-68-64—269 Hayden Springer 66-66-71-66—269 Michael Thorbjornsen 63-69-69-68—269 Jacob Bridgeman 65-66-69-70—270 Ryan Fox 67-66-68-69—270 Emiliano Grillo 68-69-66-67—270 Patton Kizzire 65-68-70-67—270 Seamus Power 66-67-69-68—270 Eric Cole 66-67-69-69—271 Rickie Fowler 69-67-67-68—271 Ben Kohles 67-67-70-67—271 Matti Schmid 70-66-67-68—271 Brandt Snedeker 67-67-70-67—271 Vince Whaley 69-66-68-68—271 Gary Woodland 64-68-70-69—271 Ryan Hall 69-68-68-67—272 Stephan Jaeger 68-67-68-69—272 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-69-68—272 Andrew Novak 70-66-68-68—272 Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-69-66—272 Nick Dunlap 69-66-70-68—273 Nick Hardy 69-67-70-67—273 Charley Hoffman 68-70-67-68—273 Justin Lower 69-69-70-65—273 Henrik Norlander 66-70-68-69—273 Paul Barjon 65-73-67-69—274 Doug Ghim 66-69-70-69—274 Chan Kim 67-67-70-70—274 Chandler Phillips 65-69-72-68—274 Wesley Bryan 68-67-72-68—275 Ben Griffin 64-71-70-70—275 Mac Meissner 67-71-66-71—275 David Skinns 60-71-75-69—275 Sam Stevens 67-69-69-70—275 Trace Crowe 68-69-72-67—276 Luke List 70-67-70-69—276 Taylor Moore 70-65-71-70—276 Trey Mullinax 72-66-71-67—276 Austin Smotherman 70-68-70-68—276 Kevin Streelman 67-70-66-73—276 Patrick Fishburn 67-69-70-71—277 Will Gordon 72-65-66-74—277 Lee Hodges 67-70-67-73—277 Martin Laird 67-65-73-72—277 Nicholas Lindheim 68-70-70-69—277 Matthew NeSmith 66-71-71-69—277 Carson Young 70-68-69-70—277 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 70-66-72-70—278 Bill Haas 65-68-72-73—278 Chesson Hadley 66-71-70-71—278 Joe Highsmith 70-68-70-70—278 Nate Lashley 69-69-72-68—278 Brandon Wu 71-66-72-69—278 Roger Sloan 69-69-69-72—279 Callum Tarren 68-70-71-70—279 Joseph Bramlett 69-67-72-72—280 Brice Garnett 71-66-72-71—280 Mark Hubbard 69-66-74-71—280 Matthew McCarty 66-71-71-72—280 Sami Valimaki 70-68-68-74—280 Rico Hoey 68-70-72-76—286

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.