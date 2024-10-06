Live Radio
Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 6, 2024, 6:37 PM

Sunday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.6 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Beau Hossler 65-64-68-68—265
x-Kevin Yu 66-66-66-67—265
Lucas Glover 65-67-68-66—266
Keith Mitchell 67-64-65-70—266
Bud Cauley 66-67-67-67—267
Alex Smalley 69-66-69-63—267
Daniel Berger 65-65-71-67—268
Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-68-64—269
Hayden Springer 66-66-71-66—269
Michael Thorbjornsen 63-69-69-68—269
Jacob Bridgeman 65-66-69-70—270
Ryan Fox 67-66-68-69—270
Emiliano Grillo 68-69-66-67—270
Patton Kizzire 65-68-70-67—270
Seamus Power 66-67-69-68—270
Eric Cole 66-67-69-69—271
Rickie Fowler 69-67-67-68—271
Ben Kohles 67-67-70-67—271
Matti Schmid 70-66-67-68—271
Brandt Snedeker 67-67-70-67—271
Vince Whaley 69-66-68-68—271
Gary Woodland 64-68-70-69—271
Ryan Hall 69-68-68-67—272
Stephan Jaeger 68-67-68-69—272
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-69-68—272
Andrew Novak 70-66-68-68—272
Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-69-66—272
Nick Dunlap 69-66-70-68—273
Nick Hardy 69-67-70-67—273
Charley Hoffman 68-70-67-68—273
Justin Lower 69-69-70-65—273
Henrik Norlander 66-70-68-69—273
Paul Barjon 65-73-67-69—274
Doug Ghim 66-69-70-69—274
Chan Kim 67-67-70-70—274
Chandler Phillips 65-69-72-68—274
Wesley Bryan 68-67-72-68—275
Ben Griffin 64-71-70-70—275
Mac Meissner 67-71-66-71—275
David Skinns 60-71-75-69—275
Sam Stevens 67-69-69-70—275
Trace Crowe 68-69-72-67—276
Luke List 70-67-70-69—276
Taylor Moore 70-65-71-70—276
Trey Mullinax 72-66-71-67—276
Austin Smotherman 70-68-70-68—276
Kevin Streelman 67-70-66-73—276
Patrick Fishburn 67-69-70-71—277
Will Gordon 72-65-66-74—277
Lee Hodges 67-70-67-73—277
Martin Laird 67-65-73-72—277
Nicholas Lindheim 68-70-70-69—277
Matthew NeSmith 66-71-71-69—277
Carson Young 70-68-69-70—277
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 70-66-72-70—278
Bill Haas 65-68-72-73—278
Chesson Hadley 66-71-70-71—278
Joe Highsmith 70-68-70-70—278
Nate Lashley 69-69-72-68—278
Brandon Wu 71-66-72-69—278
Roger Sloan 69-69-69-72—279
Callum Tarren 68-70-71-70—279
Joseph Bramlett 69-67-72-72—280
Brice Garnett 71-66-72-71—280
Mark Hubbard 69-66-74-71—280
Matthew McCarty 66-71-71-72—280
Sami Valimaki 70-68-68-74—280
Rico Hoey 68-70-72-76—286

