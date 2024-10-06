Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Sunday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $7.6 million
Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Beau Hossler
|65-64-68-68—265
|x-Kevin Yu
|66-66-66-67—265
|Lucas Glover
|65-67-68-66—266
|Keith Mitchell
|67-64-65-70—266
|Bud Cauley
|66-67-67-67—267
|Alex Smalley
|69-66-69-63—267
|Daniel Berger
|65-65-71-67—268
|Mackenzie Hughes
|65-72-68-64—269
|Hayden Springer
|66-66-71-66—269
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|63-69-69-68—269
|Jacob Bridgeman
|65-66-69-70—270
|Ryan Fox
|67-66-68-69—270
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-69-66-67—270
|Patton Kizzire
|65-68-70-67—270
|Seamus Power
|66-67-69-68—270
|Eric Cole
|66-67-69-69—271
|Rickie Fowler
|69-67-67-68—271
|Ben Kohles
|67-67-70-67—271
|Matti Schmid
|70-66-67-68—271
|Brandt Snedeker
|67-67-70-67—271
|Vince Whaley
|69-66-68-68—271
|Gary Woodland
|64-68-70-69—271
|Ryan Hall
|69-68-68-67—272
|Stephan Jaeger
|68-67-68-69—272
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|68-67-69-68—272
|Andrew Novak
|70-66-68-68—272
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-69-69-66—272
|Nick Dunlap
|69-66-70-68—273
|Nick Hardy
|69-67-70-67—273
|Charley Hoffman
|68-70-67-68—273
|Justin Lower
|69-69-70-65—273
|Henrik Norlander
|66-70-68-69—273
|Paul Barjon
|65-73-67-69—274
|Doug Ghim
|66-69-70-69—274
|Chan Kim
|67-67-70-70—274
|Chandler Phillips
|65-69-72-68—274
|Wesley Bryan
|68-67-72-68—275
|Ben Griffin
|64-71-70-70—275
|Mac Meissner
|67-71-66-71—275
|David Skinns
|60-71-75-69—275
|Sam Stevens
|67-69-69-70—275
|Trace Crowe
|68-69-72-67—276
|Luke List
|70-67-70-69—276
|Taylor Moore
|70-65-71-70—276
|Trey Mullinax
|72-66-71-67—276
|Austin Smotherman
|70-68-70-68—276
|Kevin Streelman
|67-70-66-73—276
|Patrick Fishburn
|67-69-70-71—277
|Will Gordon
|72-65-66-74—277
|Lee Hodges
|67-70-67-73—277
|Martin Laird
|67-65-73-72—277
|Nicholas Lindheim
|68-70-70-69—277
|Matthew NeSmith
|66-71-71-69—277
|Carson Young
|70-68-69-70—277
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|70-66-72-70—278
|Bill Haas
|65-68-72-73—278
|Chesson Hadley
|66-71-70-71—278
|Joe Highsmith
|70-68-70-70—278
|Nate Lashley
|69-69-72-68—278
|Brandon Wu
|71-66-72-69—278
|Roger Sloan
|69-69-69-72—279
|Callum Tarren
|68-70-71-70—279
|Joseph Bramlett
|69-67-72-72—280
|Brice Garnett
|71-66-72-71—280
|Mark Hubbard
|69-66-74-71—280
|Matthew McCarty
|66-71-71-72—280
|Sami Valimaki
|70-68-68-74—280
|Rico Hoey
|68-70-72-76—286
