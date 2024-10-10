Live Radio
Saka leaves England match with leg injury in potential blow to Arsenal

The Associated Press

October 10, 2024, 6:38 PM

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka came off with a leg injury during England’s 2-1 loss to Greece on Thursday.

Saka was substituted in the 51st minute at Wembley Stadium after he was seen feeling the back of his right leg and stretching it prior to Greece’s opening goal two minutes earlier.

England interim coach Lee Carsley said Saka was “being assessed.”

“In the build-up to the first goal, you could see he felt something in his leg,” Carsley said.

