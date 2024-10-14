Rookie Zaccharie Risacher is key to Hawks’ hopes for a playoff return with Trae Young still the star

Atlanta Hawks Last season: 36-46, 10th in Eastern Conference. COACH: Quin Snyder (3rd season with Hawks, 11th overall, 418-321). SEASON…

Atlanta Hawks

Last season: 36-46, 10th in Eastern Conference.

COACH: Quin Snyder (3rd season with Hawks, 11th overall, 418-321).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 vs. Brooklyn.

DEPARTURES: G Dejounte Murray, G AJ Griffin, F Saddiq Bey, F Fernando Bruno, G Wesley Matthews

ADDITIONS: G-F Zaccharie Risacher, G Dyson Daniels, PF-C Larry Nance Jr., F David Roddy, C Cody Zeller, G-F Nikola Djurisic, F Dominick Barlow

BetMGM championship odds: 500-1

What to expect

Landing Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after having Jalen Johnson emerge in his third season gives the Hawks reason for hope. That may not be enough to rescue a roster that could be facing more turnover following the decision to trade Trae Young’s backcourt partner Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for four veterans and two future first-round draft picks. Young remains the figurehead of the franchise as he enters his seventh season, but the 6-foot-9 Risacher already has demonstrated in the preseason he can add flash and excitement to the team. Risacher made a bounce pass between his legs to the trailing Clint Capela for a fast-break layup while scoring 18 points in the preseason opening win over Indiana. Risacher will play an immediate prominent role on the wing.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Even after trading Murray, the Hawks have options with Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, Daniels and Risacher on the wing. Daniels also should boost the defense, while Nance adds needed size inside. Jalen Johnson’s role as an emerging go-to scoring complement to Young should only be solidified following the trade of Murray.

The not-so-good: Decisions must be made about Capela, who can be a free agent next season, and Hunter, whose struggles with injuries have prevented him from sharing the scoring lead with Young. A slow start by the team could lead to more moves which could make the trade of Murray look like only the start of a roster overhaul.

Players to watch

Snyder says he has been impressed by Risacher’s work ethic and feel for the game, and a big rookie season by the 19-year-old French star could accelerate the team’s path for a return to the playoffs. Johnson played like a rising All-Star by averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds last season. With Murray gone, Kobe Bufkin should play behind Young. Onyeka Okongwu already has earned an even share of playing time with Capela and could be ready to take over the starting job at center.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.