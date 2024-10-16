Live Radio
Red Sox say OF Masataka Yoshida had successful shoulder surgery and targets opening day for return

The Associated Press

October 16, 2024, 3:45 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox said on Wednesday that outfielder and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida has had successful surgery to repair the cartilage in his right shoulder and is targeting opening day for a return.

The team said Yoshida had right shoulder labral repair on Oct. 3.

Yoshida, 29, batted .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs last season, his second since coming from Japan to sign with Boston.

