Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets in NLDS Game 1

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 224 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -183, Mets +152; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets take the field in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Philadelphia is 95-67 overall and 54-27 in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

New York has gone 43-38 on the road and 89-73 overall. The Mets rank sixth in the majors with 207 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Phillies are ahead 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 44 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 11-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 home runs while slugging .459. Jose Iglesias is 12-for-42 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 5-5, .203 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.