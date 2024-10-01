PGA Tour goes to Mississippi and LIV players flock to St. Andrews for Dunhill Links

PGA Tour SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Jackson, Mississippi. Course: The Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72. Prize money:…

PGA Tour

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson, Mississippi.

Course: The Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,368,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Luke List.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last tournament: Patton Kizzire won the Procore Championship.

Notes: This is the second of eight FedEx Cup fall events where players try to keep full status by finishing in the top 125. Those who finish 51st through 60th are guaranteed spots in two $20 million signature events next week. … Patton Kizzire is in the field after winning the first fall event in California. He has a two-year exemption and a spot in the Masters but is not guaranteed any signature events. … Three players from the top 50 in the FedEx Cup are playing, including two-time PGA Tour winner Nick Dunlap and Stephan Jaeger. … Mackenzie Hughes, who finished 51st in the FedEx Cup, is the only Presidents Cup player in the field. He won the Sanderson Farms Championship two years ago, a week after being left out of the Presidents Cup. … Rickie Fowler is playing. He is at No. 110 in the FedEx Cup, but his card is locked up through 2025 because of his victory last year in Detroit.

Next week: Black Desert Championship.

European Tour

DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: Old Course at St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72.), Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72.), Kingsbarns GC (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72.)

Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $833,333.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Angel Hidalgo won the Spanish Open.

Notes: There are 14 players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf in the field, more than there were in the Masters or the U.S. Open. … Jon Rahm, who lost in a playoff to Angel Hidalgo in the Spanish Open last week, is playing his second European tour event as he tries to reach the minimum four to be eligible for the Ryder Cup. … Two of the courses are on the British Open rotation. The others is Kingsbarns. … Players compete with an amateur on each course before the final round is held on the Old Course at St. Andrews. … Rory McIlroy is playing. He is coming off runner-up finishes in the BMW PGA Championship and the Irish Open to build a commanding lead in the Race to Dubai. … Billy Horschel, who won the BMW PGA Championship for the second time, also is playing. … The tournament dates to 2001 and is similar in format and the amateur field as the AT&T Pebble Beach on the PGA Tour.

Next week: FedEx French Open.

PGA Tour Champions

CONSTELLATION FURYK & FRIENDS

Site: Jacksonville, Florida.

Course: Timuquana CC. Yardage: 7,005. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (NBC Sports App), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Brett Quigley.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Last tournament: Paul Broadhurst won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Notes: Jim Furyk and wife Tabitha are hosts of the tournament just one week after Furyk captained the Americans to a victory in the Presidents Cup. … Two of the Presidents Cup assistant captains, Justin Leonard (U.S.) and Ernie Els (International) are scheduled to play. Els is leading the Charles Schwab Cup. … Steve Stricker won at Timuquana two years ago. He is coming off his first victory of the year at the Sanford International in South Dakota. … David Duval is playing in what once was his home course. His father, Bob, was a longtime head pro at Timuquana when Duval was a teenager. … Fred Couples is playing for only the seventh time this season. He went nearly four months without playing during the summer. … Bernhard Langer is in the field. He is trying to extend his streak of winning at least once in 18 consecutive seasons on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next week: SAS Championship.

Korn Ferry Tour

KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: French Lick, Indiana.

Course: French Lick Golf Resort (Dye Course). Yardage: 7,667. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Paul Barjon.

Points leader: Matt McCarty.

Last tournament: Frankie Capan III won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Next week: End of season.

LPGA Tour

Last week: Jasmine Suwannapura won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Next week: Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Other tours

Asia Pacific Golf Confederation: Asia-Pacific Amateur, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Gotemba, Japan. Defending champion: Jasper Stubbs. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 a.m. (ESPN2); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (ESPN2). Online: https://www.aacgolf.com/

Epson Tour: Epson Tour Championship, Indian Wells Golf Resort, Indian Wells, California. Previous winner: Auston Kim. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: ACN Championship, Miki GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Yuki Inamori. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Mercuries Taiwan Masters, Taiwan Golf and CC, Tamsui, Taiwan. Previous winner: Jaco Ahlers. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-Shenzhen, Mission Hills Resort, Shenzhen, China. Defending champion: Xi Yu Lin. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 1-5 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: D+D Real Czech Challenge, Royal Beroun GC, Beroun, Czech Republic. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challenge, Umhlali CC, Ballito, South Africa. Defending champion: Martin Rowher. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Honda, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Haruka Morita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Yewon Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/web/

