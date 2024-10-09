Padres take 2-1 NLDS lead over Dodgers with 6-5 win

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s towering two-run home run highlighted a six-run second inning, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat Shohei Ohtani and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in a tense NL Division Series.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr.’s towering two-run home run highlighted a six-run second inning, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat Shohei Ohtani and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in a tense NL Division Series.

The Padres moved within one victory of eliminating the Dodgers in the NLDS for the second time in three seasons. Game 4 is Wednesday night at Petco Park, which was packed with a rally towel-waving record crowd of 47,744.

The fans roared as Robert Suarez struck out Gavin Lux on a full-count pitch to complete a four-out save.

Tatis’ impressive homer gave the Padres a 6-1 lead, but Teoscar Hernández hit a grand slam with one out in the third off Michael King to bring the Dodgers within a run.

Mookie Betts also homered for the Dodgers to break an 0-for-22 playoff slump, but apparently thought left fielder Jurickson Profar had robbed him like he did in Sunday night’s 10-2 Padres win at Dodger Stadium, when tempers flared on the field and in the stands. Betts rounded first and headed toward the dugout before teammates and even King motioned that it was a homer.

Tatis’ shot into the left-field seats was his third of the series, leaving him one shy of the NLDS record held by Carlos Beltran (2004, Houston) and Nick Castellanos (2023, Philadelphia).

METS 7, PHILLIES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched another homer off Aaron Nola, and Sean Manaea took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning as New York beat Philadelphia in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.

Jesse Winker also went deep and Starling Marte had a pivotal two-run single to help the wild-card Mets, playing their first home game in 16 days, grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game 4 is Wednesday at Citi Field, with All-Star Ranger Suárez (12-8, 3.46 ERA) scheduled to start for Philadelphia against fellow lefty Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA).

With a win, New York advances to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

Manaea was lifted after allowing a leadoff single to start the eighth. The big left-hander, who blossomed into New York’s ace during the second half of the season, received hearty pats on the chest from teammates and a standing ovation from the towel-waving sellout crowd of 44,093 as he strolled off the mound.

Manaea struck out six and walked two for his first playoff win after entering 0-3 with a 10.66 ERA in his postseason career.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.