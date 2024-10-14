Pacers counting on continuity and motivation to make a deeper NBA playoff run this season

Indiana Pacers Last season: 47-35, lost to Boston in Eastern Conference finals. COACH: Rick Carlisle (Ninth season with Pacers, 24th…

Indiana Pacers

Last season: 47-35, lost to Boston in Eastern Conference finals.

COACH: Rick Carlisle (Ninth season with Pacers, 24th overall, 943-828)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 at Detroit.

DEPARTURES: F Jalen Smith, G Doug McDermott.

ADDITIONS: C James Wiseman, F Johnny Furphy.

BetMGM championship odds: 66-1.

What to expect

After making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference finals, the Pacers opted to bring back all but two players. They gave All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam a max contract, re-signed forward Obi Toppin and signed guards Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell to contract extensions. Now they believe they can make an even deeper run in 2024-25. But, the Pacers will have to show they won’t be overwhelmed in the increasingly competitive East that now includes Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George in addition to all the perennial MVP candidates in hte conference. All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton says Indiana will use those comments as motivation to prove last season was no fluke and that these Pacers should be considered a title contender.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Indiana certainly lived up to its nickname last season, playing at an IndyCar-like tempo and challenging the league’s single-season scoring record. They could be even better with another year in Carlisle’s system. Haliburton, last season’s NBA assists champ, comes back this year with an Olympic gold medal and an inside look into what a championship attitude looks like, knowledge he’ll now share with his teammates. The return of high-scoring guard Bennedict Mathurin, following season-ending shoulder last March, will only make this already good offense even better.

The not-so-good: The downside of their offensive style shows up, naturally, in two primary areas — scoring defense and rebounding. The emergence of forward Aaron Nesmith as a defensive stopper certainly helped the Pacers improve last season and they that progression to continue. They’re also banking on Nesmith’s teammates following his lead. Center Myles Turner has added weight in hopes of becoming a more dominant rebounder in his potential walk season, and the Pacers signed Wiseman because they believe he can be the rebounder he was in 2022-23 instead of last season’s version with Detroit.

Players to watch

Haliburton is one of the league’s brightest young stars and if he stays healthy, his ceiling is unlimited. All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam should thrive in this system after arriving in a January trade and having a full offseason with this team. And Nembhard looks like a perfect fit in the backcourt with Haliburton. Turner has been one of the league’s best shot-blockers for years but could hear trade rumors again — if the Pacers struggle or it appears Indiana would be unable to re-sign him.

