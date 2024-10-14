OKC Thunder among the NBA title favorites after breakout season netted them the top seed in the West

Oklahoma City Thunder Last season: 57-25, lost to Dallas in second round of playoffs. COACH: Mark Daigneault (5th season, 143-175).…

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last season: 57-25, lost to Dallas in second round of playoffs.

COACH: Mark Daigneault (5th season, 143-175).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 24 at Denver.

DEPARTURES: G Josh Giddey, G Lindy Waters III.

ADDITIONS: G Alex Caruso, C Isaiah Hartenstein.

BetMGM championship odds: +650.

What to expect

Oklahoma City returns nearly the entire core of a team that earned the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs last season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was runner-up for the league MVP award after averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At age 26, he’s just hitting his prime. His confidence is at an all-time high after dominating at the Olympics for Canada. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are potential All-Stars. The Thunder addressed their rebounding issue by adding Isaiah Hartenstein from the New York Knicks. Add the reigning NBA Coach of the Year in Mark Daigneault, and it appears the Thunder’s quick rise from lottery team two years ago could continue. A trip to the NBA Finals and a championship are legitimate possibilities.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Oklahoma City is equally tough on offense and defense. The Thunder feature the versatile, high-scoring Gilgeous-Alexander on offense, with Williams and Holmgren as capable secondary ballhandlers and floor spacers. On defense, Oklahoma City has added Alex Caruso, a veteran who can share the defensive stopper role with Lu Dort, and Hartenstein, a rebounder and rim protector with some bulk. Oklahoma City’s depth was exceptional last season, and most of the top reserves are back.

The not-so-good: The Thunder had great chemistry last season, but now they will have to work in two significant pieces in Caruso and Hartenstein. That could take some time and might cost them some games early if the blending process isn’t smooth. The Thunder also lost their best passer in Giddey — a maestro who took pressure off Gilgeous-Alexander — in the trade with Chicago that brought Caruso. And Oklahoma City will not sneak up on anyone. This is the first time in years that the Thunder open the season as a target. It’s unclear how the team will handle its new position in the league.

Players to watch

Holmgren is perhaps the closest thing to San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama that anyone else has in the league, and he’s surrounded by talent. He’s the ideal new-age player – on offense, a 7-foot-1 big man who is a skilled passer, shooter and ballhandler and on defense, a rim protector who can guard all positions. G Cason Wallace also could see more minutes with Giddey gone. He made the All-Rookie second team last season, despite playing limited minutes because of Oklahoma City’s depth.

