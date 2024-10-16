NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres has thumb surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — NL batting champion Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres had surgery Wednesday to repair a…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — NL batting champion Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Padres said they expect Arraez to begin an offseason hitting program in about eight weeks and to be at full strength by the start of spring training.

In a social media post showing himself in a hospital bed, Arraez wrote that he had surgery “after pushing through an injured half of the season. Despite the pain, I continued to play, but it became clear that surgery was necessary to fully recover. The procedure went smoothly, and I’m now focused on healing and getting back.”

Arraez hit .314 to become the first player since the 1800s to earn batting titles with three teams. He also accomplished the feat in 2023 with Miami and in 2022 with Minnesota. He was acquired by the Padres from the Marlins in early May.

Arraez was named to the NL All-Star team but sat out due to the injury.

The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in a Wild Card Series but lost in five games to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in an NL Division Series.

