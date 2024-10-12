New York Liberty to host the Minnesota Lynx Sunday

Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty take on the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 at home. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 10.6.

The Lynx are 14-5 on the road. Minnesota ranks second in the WNBA allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

New York makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New York gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

Alanna Smith is averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

