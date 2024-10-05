NASCAR-Xfinity United Rentals 250 Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (27) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 98…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (27) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 98 laps, 50 points.

2. (15) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 98, 35.

3. (7) Riley Herbst, Ford, 98, 39.

4. (4) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 98, 42.

5. (3) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 98, 48.

6. (1) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 98, 39.

7. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 98, 30.

8. (23) David Starr, Ford, 98, 29.

9. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 98, 28.

10. (34) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 98, 27.

11. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 98, 39.

12. (6) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 98, 25.

13. (38) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 98, 24.

14. (19) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 98, 23.

15. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 98, 22.

16. (33) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 98, 21.

17. (21) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 98, 20.

18. (31) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 98, 19.

19. (9) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 98, 18.

20. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 98, 0.

21. (29) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 98, 16.

22. (37) Carson Ware, Ford, 98, 15.

23. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 98, 31.

24. (36) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 97, 13.

25. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 97, 20.

26. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 97, 16.

27. (18) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 10.

28. (20) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 10.

29. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 13.

30. (24) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 7.

31. (35) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 87, 6.

32. (11) Taylor Gray, Toyota, accident, 75, 0.

33. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 4.

34. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 3.

35. (8) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 9.

36. (28) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, brakes, 60, 1.

37. (25) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 1.

38. (12) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, disqualified, 98, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.944 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 5 minutes, 12 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.177 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 28 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Love 0; A.Hill 1-3; A.Allmendinger 4-5; S.Mayer 6; A.Allmendinger 7-8; R.Sieg 9; J.Love 10-20; C.Smith 21-27; B.Perkins 28; J.Love 29-41; J.Allgaier 42-48; A.Hill 49-52; D.Starr 53; R.Herbst 54-59; J.Love 60-63; R.Herbst 64-66; S.Smith 67; R.Herbst 68; C.Smith 69-72; A.Allmendinger 73-80; S.Smith 81; A.Allmendinger 82; R.Herbst 83-86; S.Smith 87; R.Herbst 88; S.Smith 89; J.Allgaier 90; R.Herbst 91-97; S.Smith 98

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Love, 3 times for 28 laps; R.Herbst, 6 times for 22 laps; A.Allmendinger, 4 times for 13 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 7 laps; S.Smith, 5 times for 5 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Starr, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Perkins, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Mayer, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; C.Smith, 2; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 2; S.Mayer, 2; A.Almirola, 2; R.Truex, 2; J.Love, 1; R.Herbst, 1; S.Smith, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 2123; 2. A.Hill, 2096; 3. C.Custer, 2095; 4. S.Creed, 2090; 5. J.Love, 2080; 6. R.Herbst, 2078; 7. S.Smith, 2071; 8. A.Allmendinger, 2065; 9. J.Allgaier, 2058; 10. S.Van Gisbergen, 2055; 11. S.Mayer, 2052; 12. P.Kligerman, 2049; 13. R.Sieg, 705; 14. B.Jones, 596; 15. A.Alfredo, 549; 16. B.Poole, 498.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

