MLB Postseason Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3) American League Detroit 2, Houston 0 Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3,…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Detroit 2, Houston 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Detroit 5, Houston 2

Kansas City 2, Baltimore 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Kansas City 2, Baltimore 1

National League

New York 2,

Milwaukee 1

Tuesday, Oct. 1: New York 8, Milwaukee 4

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee 5, New York 3

Thursday, Oct. 3: New York 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 2, Atlanta 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 4, Atlanta 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League New York 1, Kansas City 0

Saturday, Oct. 5: New York 6, Kansas City 5

Monday, Oct. 7: Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at New York (Rodón 16-9), 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York at Kansas City, 7:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: New York at Kansas City, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Kansas City at New York, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, Max)

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Saturday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Monday, Oct. 7: Detroit (Skubal 18-4) at Cleveland (Boyd 2-2), 4:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at Detroit, 3:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Cleveland at Detroit, 6:08 p.m. (TNT, Max)

x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Detroit at Cleveland, 4:38 p.m. (TBS, Max)

National League

Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1

Saturday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 7, San Diego 5

Sunday, Oct. 6: San Diego 10, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles(Buehler 1-6) at San Diego (King 13-9), 9:08 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 11: San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

New York 1, Philadelphia 1

Saturday, Oct. 5: New York 6, Philadelphia 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: Philadelphia 7, New York 6

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 14-8) at New York (Manaea 12-6), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at New York, 5:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 11: New York at Philadelphia, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(TBS, truTV, Max)

Monday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 15:

Thursday, Oct. 17:

Friday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 19:

x-Monday, Oct. 21:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 22:

National League

(Fox, FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 14:

Wednesday, Oct. 16:

Thursday, Oct.17:

x-Friday, Oct. 18:

x-Sunday, Oct. 20:

x-Monday, Oct. 21:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(Fox)

(World Series would start Oct. 22 if both LCS end by Oct. 19)

Friday, Oct. 25:

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Monday, Oct. 28:

Tuesday, Oct. 29:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30:

x-Friday, Nov. 1:

x-Saturday, Nov. 2:

