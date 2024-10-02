Mets try to sweep Brewers in NL Wild Card Series

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-69, first in the…

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Brewers: Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Mets have a 1-0 lead in the series and will advance to the NLDS with a victory.

Milwaukee has a 47-34 record in home games and a 93-69 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

New York has a 43-38 record in road games and an 89-73 record overall. The Mets have hit 207 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 32 home runs while slugging .462. Garrett Mitchell is 6-for-26 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 88 RBI while hitting .240 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 15-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

