Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Allen Park 25, Southgate Anderson 20 Bad Axe 39, Ubly 39 Bath 54, Perry 24 Beal City…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 25, Southgate Anderson 20

Bad Axe 39, Ubly 39

Bath 54, Perry 24

Beal City 62, McBain 55

Belleville 84, West Bloomfield 49

Big Rapids Crossroads 45, Mason County Eastern 41

Birmingham Seaholm 51, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 22

Brighton 44, Royal Oak 31

Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Homer 34

Burr Oak 44, Colon 28

Burton St. Thomas More 58, Michigan Deaf 8

Caro 56, Brown City 42

Crystal Falls Forest Park 57, L’Anse 0

Dearborn Advanced Tech 75, Dearborn Heights Star 8

Detroit CMA 54, Detroit Northwestern 13

Detroit Ford 20, Detroit Crockett Midtown 9

Detroit Osborn 59, Detroit Denby 9

Detroit Pershing 44, Detroit East English 29

Evart 64, Manton 50

Ferndale University 30, Novi Christian 16

Florence, Wis. 44, North Dickinson 23

Fowlerville 52, Lansing Eastern 36

Fulton-Middleton 38, Merrill 35

Gladwin 40, Harrison 38

Grass Lake 59, Napoleon 7

Hannahville Indian 44, Rock Mid Peninsula 27

Hanover-Horton 67, Vandercook Lake Jackson 8

Ishpeming 32, Calumet 0

Jackson Christian 42, Waldron 24

Kinde-North Huron 53, Caseville 9

Laingsburg 57, Potterville 33

Lake Linden-Hubbell 76, Painesdale Jeffers 39

Lake Orion 55, Canton 51

Lenawee Christian 56, Sand Creek 22

Leslie 54, East Jackson 30

Marion 38, Walkerville 25

Michigan Center 65, Manchester 3

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 38, Flat Rock 30

New Boston Huron 64, Newport Jefferson 53

Riverview 60, Grosse Ile 31

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Dearborn Fordson 27

South Lyon 49, St Catherine 30

St Charles 44, Blanchard Montabella 29

Summerfield 60, Britton-Deerfield 38

Taylor Prep 54, Center Line Prep Academy 6

Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Memphis 19

Whiteford 39, Erie-Mason 38

Williamston 41, St Johns 36

Wyandotte Roosevelt 38, Taylor 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benzie Central vs. Maple City Glen Lake, ccd.

Buckley vs. Frankfort, ccd.

Chassell vs. Stephenson, ccd.

Grand Rapids Union vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, ccd.

Grayling vs. Boyne City, ccd.

Hope Of Detroit vs. MMSA, ccd.

Jonesville vs. Addison, ccd.

Kingsley vs. Cheboygan, ccd.

Manistee vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.

Mesick vs. Bear Lake, ccd.

Midland Calvary vs. Webberville, ccd.

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Carson City-Crystal, ccd.

Oxford vs. Livonia Stevenson, ccd.

Portland St Patrick vs. Fowler, ccd.

Rockford vs. Caledonia, ccd.

Suttons Bay vs. Onekama, ccd.

West Michigan Aviation vs. Baldwin, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.