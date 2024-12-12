Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 25, Southgate Anderson 20
Bad Axe 39, Ubly 39
Bath 54, Perry 24
Beal City 62, McBain 55
Belleville 84, West Bloomfield 49
Big Rapids Crossroads 45, Mason County Eastern 41
Birmingham Seaholm 51, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 22
Brighton 44, Royal Oak 31
Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Homer 34
Burr Oak 44, Colon 28
Burton St. Thomas More 58, Michigan Deaf 8
Caro 56, Brown City 42
Crystal Falls Forest Park 57, L’Anse 0
Dearborn Advanced Tech 75, Dearborn Heights Star 8
Detroit CMA 54, Detroit Northwestern 13
Detroit Ford 20, Detroit Crockett Midtown 9
Detroit Osborn 59, Detroit Denby 9
Detroit Pershing 44, Detroit East English 29
Evart 64, Manton 50
Ferndale University 30, Novi Christian 16
Florence, Wis. 44, North Dickinson 23
Fowlerville 52, Lansing Eastern 36
Fulton-Middleton 38, Merrill 35
Gladwin 40, Harrison 38
Grass Lake 59, Napoleon 7
Hannahville Indian 44, Rock Mid Peninsula 27
Hanover-Horton 67, Vandercook Lake Jackson 8
Ishpeming 32, Calumet 0
Jackson Christian 42, Waldron 24
Kinde-North Huron 53, Caseville 9
Laingsburg 57, Potterville 33
Lake Linden-Hubbell 76, Painesdale Jeffers 39
Lake Orion 55, Canton 51
Lenawee Christian 56, Sand Creek 22
Leslie 54, East Jackson 30
Marion 38, Walkerville 25
Michigan Center 65, Manchester 3
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 38, Flat Rock 30
New Boston Huron 64, Newport Jefferson 53
Riverview 60, Grosse Ile 31
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Dearborn Fordson 27
South Lyon 49, St Catherine 30
St Charles 44, Blanchard Montabella 29
Summerfield 60, Britton-Deerfield 38
Taylor Prep 54, Center Line Prep Academy 6
Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Memphis 19
Whiteford 39, Erie-Mason 38
Williamston 41, St Johns 36
Wyandotte Roosevelt 38, Taylor 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benzie Central vs. Maple City Glen Lake, ccd.
Buckley vs. Frankfort, ccd.
Chassell vs. Stephenson, ccd.
Grand Rapids Union vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, ccd.
Grayling vs. Boyne City, ccd.
Hope Of Detroit vs. MMSA, ccd.
Jonesville vs. Addison, ccd.
Kingsley vs. Cheboygan, ccd.
Manistee vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.
Mesick vs. Bear Lake, ccd.
Midland Calvary vs. Webberville, ccd.
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Carson City-Crystal, ccd.
Oxford vs. Livonia Stevenson, ccd.
Portland St Patrick vs. Fowler, ccd.
Rockford vs. Caledonia, ccd.
Suttons Bay vs. Onekama, ccd.
West Michigan Aviation vs. Baldwin, ccd.
