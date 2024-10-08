Mets and Phillies tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in the…

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -114, Mets -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

New York has gone 46-35 in home games and 89-73 overall. The Mets have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

Philadelphia has a 95-67 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road. The Phillies have a 48-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 16th time this season. The Phillies are up 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 91 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 13-for-41 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 25 doubles and 21 home runs. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.33 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.