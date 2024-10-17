Mbappé back in training with Real Madrid as Spanish league resumes

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is back in the public eye when Real Madrid returns to action on Saturday…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is back in the public eye when Real Madrid returns to action on Saturday after a turbulent week in which Swedish media reported the France captain was the subject of a rape investigation following a visit to Stockholm.

His legal team dismissed those reports as false.

After training with his Madrid teammates on Wednesday, Mbappé posted a video of him scoring in practice with the message, “We keep on working. Hala Madrid!”

The 25-year-old Mbappé is expected to be available for Madrid when it visits Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga.

Mbappé is facing the first potential crisis of his stellar career after the reports of a rape investigation in the Swedish capital, where he went for a brief stay last week during his time off from club and country.

Without citing sources, Swedish media reported Mbappé was the subject of an investigation. Mbappé’s representatives have called the reports “false and irresponsible.”

Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement on Tuesday saying a rape had been reported to police, but didn’t name any suspect.

Mbappé injured his left thigh in late September. But he missed only one game for Madrid, returning as a substitute in a shock 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League before starting in a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Spanish league.

France coach Didier Deschamps had, however, already dropped Mbappé from his squad for last week’s international window before the scorer got back on the field for Madrid. That meant Mbappé did not play for France in Nations League victories over Israel and Belgium.

Mbappé, a World Cup winner, joined Madrid in June as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid’s game in Vigo will be followed by a tough run: Borussia Dortmund at home in the Champions League, Barcelona at home and Valencia away in La Liga, and then AC Milan at home in the Champions League.

Madrid is in second place in La Liga, trailing Barcelona by three points after nine rounds.

Madrid will be without right back Dani Carvajal, sidelined with a long-term leg injury, and Vinícius Júnior, who missed Brazil’s game last week after a cervical injury.

Barcelona hosts Sevilla on Sunday, when third-placed Atletico Madrid faces Leganes.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is doubtful after picking up a muscle strain while with Spain.

