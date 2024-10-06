Marmoush does it again as he strikes late for Frankfurt to hold Bayern 3-3 in Bundesliga thriller

BERLIN (AP) — That man again. Omar Marmoush struck late with his second goal as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich…

Omar Marmoush struck late with his second goal as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich 3-3 in an enthralling Bundesliga encounter on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Egypt forward also set up the other goal and he scored for the fifth game straight, taking his tally to eight goals and six assists in six Bundesliga games so far this season.

“I told him that a second year with us would do him good, because he’s on the way up and hasn’t reached the end,” Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller said. “And you can see that, this fantastic season, he was involved in every goal again.”

Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe headed the ball into Marmoush’s path and he raced clear of three Bayern defenders before firing past Manuel Neuer in the fourth minute of injury time.

There was still time for Bayern’s Thomas Müller to strike the post in response before Frankfurt ‘keeper Kauã Santos finally secured the ball to set off an outpouring of joy in Frankfurt’s Waldstadion. The Frankfurt players were accompanied by the team’s live eagle mascot as they celebrated in front of their fans.

Bayern had dominated from the start with Frankfurt seemingly unable to get hold of the ball. Michael Olise missed a good chance early on, Santos saved from Müller, then produced a flying save to deny Olise.

Kim Min-jae scored in the 15th after the resulting corner. It was due reward for a team with 84% ball possession.

But Ansgar Knauff played the ball through Aleksandar Pavlović’s legs for Marmoush, who outpaced Raphaël Guerreiro and beat Neuer with a low shot in the 22nd.

Frankfurt had won on each of the previous four occasions that Marmoush scored.

Bayern had other ideas, however. Santos denied Müller the next big chance.

Then Marmoush ran clear of Dayot Upamecano on a counterattack and crossed for Hugo Ekitiké to score Frankfurt’s second goal in the 35th.

The home fans were still celebrating when Upamecano equalized three minutes later after a goalmouth scramble. Again, it came after a corner.

Bayern resumed where it left off at the break, and Olise curled in the visitors’ third goal from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd. But Marmoush wasn’t done yet.

“I’m working hard,” said Marmoush, who scored 12 goals and set up nine in the Bundesliga last season. “I try to stay consistent. I also have to thank the team. It’s not just my performance but that of the whole team, and they helped me get these goals. I try to find good shooting opportunities and I’m happy it’s working out.”

Stuttgart survives scare

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved a penalty but Ermedin Demirović scored on the rebound with the last kick for Stuttgart to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Hoffenheim players slumped to the ground after missing out on what would have been a welcome win after four straight league defeats for Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team.

Kevin Akpoguma conceded the spot kick minutes after treatment for a head injury after a VAR check found he blocked Deniz Undav’s shot with his arm.

Valentin Gendrey had earlier scored his first goal for the visitors just before the break.

Loïs Openda’s second-half strike was enough for Leipzig to win in Heidenheim 1-0.

