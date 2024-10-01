Los Angeles FC hosts Saint Louis City SC in conference play

Saint Louis City SC (7-11-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (15-8-7, second in the Western Conference)…

Saint Louis City SC (7-11-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (15-8-7, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -225, Saint Louis +488, Draw +377; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC faces Saint Louis City SC in a conference matchup.

LAFC is 12-7-6 in Western Conference games. LAFC is 7-1 in one-goal matches.

Saint Louis is 5-10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis is fifth in the Western Conference drawing 169 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 18 goals and nine assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Klauss has scored five goals and added three assists for Saint Louis. Cedric Teuchert has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured).

Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Indiana Vassilev (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Chris Durkin (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

