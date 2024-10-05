Liberty try to clinch semifinals against Las Vegas

New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty look to clinch the series over the Las Vegas Aces in game four of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Aces beat the Liberty 95-81 in the last meeting. Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points.

The Aces have gone 13-7 in home games. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.8.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 away from home. New York is second in the WNBA with 22.8 assists per game led by Sabrina Ionescu averaging 6.2.

Las Vegas averages 86.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 76.5 New York gives up. New York averages 85.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the 80.9 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces.

Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

