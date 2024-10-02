Leipzig forward Sesko showing off his talent with 3 goals in 2 Champions League games

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Benjamin Sesko is showing in the Champions League why clubs like Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea and…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Benjamin Sesko is showing in the Champions League why clubs like Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United have been pursuing him as a transfer target.

The 6-foot-5 (1.95-meter) Leipzig forward raised his tally to three goals in two games of the revamped competition with an impressive strike in the first half against Juventus and then a penalty kick in the second half on Wednesday.

Sesko stuck his right leg up to control a pass then used his left foot to smash the ball in off the underside of the crossbar to put Leipzig ahead 1-0. Then he sent Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin the wrong way from the penalty spot to restore Leipzig’s lead and make it 2-1 after Juventus had been reduced to 10 men.

Juventus, however, went on to win 3-2 courtesy of a brace from Dusan Vlahovic and a late winner from substitute Francisco Conceicao.

In Leipzig’s opening 2-1 loss at Atletico Madrid, Sesko scored four minutes in with a header.

The 21-year-old Sesko had been linked to a possible transfer after last season but the pursuit ended on the eve of the European Championship when he extended his contract with Leipzig.

Before moving to Leipzig in a 24 million euros deal ($25.8 million), the basketball-loving Slovenian was at its sibling club, Salzburg, at the same time as Erling Haaland.

He was valued at 50 million euros ($55 million) by transfermarkt.com in May but his worth could be well beyond that now.

Last month, Sesko scored a hat trick for Slovenia in a 3-0 win against Kazakhstan in the Nations League.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.