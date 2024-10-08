Injured pitcher Michael Grove dropped from Dodgers’ NLDS roster, replaced by rookie Ben Casparius

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Michael Grove was dropped from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster against the…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Michael Grove was dropped from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster against the San Diego Padres because of a shoulder injury and replaced Tuesday by right-hander Ben Casparius.

MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green confirmed the injury after reviewing medical information, the commissioner’s office said in a statement.

Grove pitched to two batters in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-2 loss in Game 2 on Sunday, allowing Xander Bogaerts’ home run and striking out Jake Cronenworth.

Grove is ineligible to pitch in the NL Championship Series should the Dodgers advance but could return for the World Series.

“Shoulder thing he’s been dealing with for quite some time,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Recovery is not good. We understand the cost of the next round, not being available. Michael’s extremely disappointed.”

The 27-year-old Grove was 4-4 with a 5.12 ERA in two starts and 37 relief appearances this season.

Casparius, a 25-year-old rookie right-hander, made his big league debut on Aug. 31 and was 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in three relief appearances, striking out 12 and walking four in 8 1/3 innings.

