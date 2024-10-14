High-scoring Edmonton Oilers in an early slump for second straight season

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eleven months ago, the Edmonton Oilers lost 10 of their first 13 games and fired coach…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eleven months ago, the Edmonton Oilers lost 10 of their first 13 games and fired coach Jay Woodcroft.

Kris Knoblauch was brought in as his replacement, the team recovered and roared into the playoffs, winning the Western Conference and losing Game 7 of a thrilling Stanley Cup Final to Florida.

The Oilers have started off a season-opening homestand with three straight losses and have been outscored 15-3, a surprising result for a team that is the betting favorite to win the Cup. Does Knoblauch see any similarities?

“When I got here, one of the things I noticed, obviously, was the frustration,” he said after the Oilers’ 4-1 loss Sunday to Calgary. “It’s only three games in. But that frustration, definitely it’s there — but not at the point that it was when I came here. But obviously we have to correct what’s going on right now.”

Even with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the Oilers have scored just two even-strength goals. The power play has just one goal in three games, with only five chances. They’ve given up five power-play goals.

There is one word that consistently crept into what Knoblauch and his players said about the team’s play so far this season: “Disconnected.”

“We’re getting beat in a lot of battles, we’re getting beat in a lot of different ways,” McDavid said. “The puck play has been bad all over. Guys have been fumbling it, guys not handling it. Passes in the air, passes behind guys, it’s just not good enough in terms of the puck play.”

Forwards Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele were anchors for the penalty kill last season and both are gone, McLeod traded to Buffalo and Foegele signing with Los Angeles. Cody Ceci and Vincent Desharnais also left.

The Oilers did add forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson, who should add scoring prowess to the second line. But, in losing Foegele, McLeod and forward Dylan Holloway, the Oilers have lost some of their speed. They’re also the oldest team in the NHL, the only one with an average age over 30.

“Sometimes, I think there can be a bit of an adjustment with new faces,” said veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “But I don’t think it’s the new guys or personnel — it’s about getting back to what makes our penalty kill tick. I think maybe we’re a little hesitant with our routes. Later in the season, it’s just so natural — it’s kind of finding it, again.”

Knoblauch said that some of the issues can be addressed through practice.

“Obviously, we have to play with more desperation,” he said. “When you had a season like we did last year, coming back, and the expectations being really high, I don’t think there’s enough desperation … This game is about playing with desperation, but, right now, we’re lacking that.”

The Oilers played Saturday and Sunday, host the Flyers on Tuesday and then are in Nashville on Thursday and in Dallas on Saturday.

McDavid is sure the team can find its way out of the doldrums once more.

“We’re not quitters in here, we never have been,” said McDavid. “Losing three in a row off the bat is not ideal, but it’s nothing we can’t work our way out of.”

