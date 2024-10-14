Heat hopes for the season will hinge on Adebayo and Butler once again

Miami Heat MIAMI (AP) — Last season: 46-36, lost to Boston in first round of playoffs. COACH: Erik Spoelstra (17th…

Miami Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Last season: 46-36, lost to Boston in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Erik Spoelstra (17th season, 750-527).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 vs. Orlando.

DEPARTURES: F Caleb Martin, G Patty Mills, G Delon Wright, F Orlando Robinson.

ADDITIONS: G Alec Burks, C Kel’El Ware, G Josh Christopher, F Nassir Little.

BetMGM championship odds: 50-1.

What to expect

The Heat bring back essentially the same team from last year, when they once again needed the play-in tournament just to make the playoffs and then were overmatched by Boston — with Jimmy Butler unable to play because of injury — on the Celtics’ way to the NBA title. Bam Adebayo was part of the roster that won Olympic gold in Paris and he’s the captain, but the hopes of how far the Heat go still hinge on health and largely Butler. If he’s motivated in what could be the final year of his contract, this could be good for both sides. Otherwise, it could be a long season.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the game — the Heat rightly tout him as a defensive player of the year candidate — and only saw his stock rise at the Paris Games, plus has added the 3-pointer to his arsenal. Spoelstra is generally regarded as the best coach in the game and Butler has stockpiled tons of moments where he has simply taken games over in his Miami tenure. If healthy, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro should be able to provide much of the needed shooting. And second-year forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is poised for a bigger role.

The not-so-good: Nobody knows what the Heat will really look like, not even the Heat. They made a trade for Terry Rozier last season but lost him before the stretch run to a neck injury that had him sidelined for the playoffs and unable to play 5-on-5 for months. Injuries always seem to be an issue for Miami and if people miss extended time, the waters will get choppy quickly for the Heat. And the questions about Butler’s future — is he staying or going? — hang over the team all season.

Players to watch

The additions of Burks and Little figure to give depth. Herro says he’s all about business this season, and Miami desperately needs his scoring punch. Kevin Love still is valued by the Heat because of what he does in stints on the court and his leadership off the court. Scouts at summer league raved about draft pick Kel’El Ware and his upside, but this season is really all about Butler and Adebayo. They have to be great for Miami to have a chance at being great again.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.