From Japan to the majors, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto want to deliver a World Series to LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been friends going back to their days playing in Japan’s…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been friends going back to their days playing in Japan’s top baseball league. Now, they’re making their Major League Baseball playoff debuts together for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They teamed to win a gold medal for Japan in last year’s World Baseball Classic. Their next goal? Win a World Series championship together.

“The experience back in Japan, Japan Series and the World Baseball Classic, other big games will definitely help,” Yamamoto said Friday through an interpreter. “And I’d like to utilize it.”

Yamamoto will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday against Dylan Cease and the rival San Diego Padres. The Dodgers outlasted the Padres to win the NL West title for the 11th time in 12 years over the closing days of the regular season after San Diego took eight of 12 games from the Dodgers.

“I’m sure there’s bigger hype and excitement playing against a division rival,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Japan has a major imprint on this best-of-five series that features San Diego’s Yu Darvish going against his old team in Game 2 on Sunday. Darvish was Ohtani’s childhood hero.

“My personal hope was that Darvish would have faced against Yoshinobu,” Ohtani said. “Obviously that’s not going to happen this time around, but I’m very honored and excited to be able to face him.”

Yamamoto was originally slated to pitch Game 2, but the Dodgers flipped him and Jack Flaherty in the order. Flaherty will start Sunday.

Ohtani signed a record $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers last December, coming over from the Los Angeles Angels, where he spent six losing seasons. He was a major factor in luring Yamamoto to the Dodgers. The right-hander signed a $325 million, 12-year deal a few weeks after Ohtani switched teams.

JOE CAN’T GO

The Padres were already driven to achieve this postseason as a way to honor beloved late owner Peter Seidler, whose initials adorn their jerseys.

He died last November at age 63.

Now, they want to win for teammate Joe Musgrove. San Diego’s $100 million pitcher needs Tommy John surgery and is done for the season. The stunning bit of news came out barely 24 hours before Game 1 of the NLDS.

“I’m devastated about not being able to finish what we started,” an emotional Musgrove said.

The right-hander from El Cajon was acquired by his hometown Padres in 2021 and soon after pitched the first no-hitter in franchise history.

“He’s a big part of our clubhouse and a leader,” Cease said. “He’ll be with us in other ways. We’re going to pick up the slack and we’re just going to keep moving forward.”

ATTACKING OHTANI

The Dodgers have a potent trio of hitters at the top of their lineup. Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are all former MVPs.

As if trying to contain Ohtani — the first player in MLB history to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season — isn’t enough of a challenge, Freeman and Betts are disciplined hitters who can swing for the fences or draw walks.

“You want to take Shohei out of the equation, but just like when you bunt somebody, who are you bunting him over for? Are they going to be able to get him in?” Padres manager Mike Shildt said.

“You usually put somebody on because you like the match-ups better behind them and you’ve got two MVP-caliber guys right behind him. And Mookie is a pretty neutral guy, hits righties, hits lefties, so there’s not a real handiness advantage there.”

Ohtani is 4 for 15 with two home runs and four RBIs in 17 plate appearances against Cease. Their match-ups go back to when Cease was with the Chicago White Sox and Ohtani played for the Angels in the American League.

“I’m going to go in with a high level of focus and just attack,” Cease said. “If you pitch timidly and you walk guys or you fall behind, you’re really just setting yourself up for failure.”

FREEMAN’S ANKLE

Freeman may be limited by a sprained right ankle he sustained last week, although manager Dave Roberts expects him to be in the lineup Saturday.

The All-Star first baseman hit grounders and ran the bases Friday after working in the batting cage and playing in a simulated game the day before.

Freeman said he was told a sprained ankle typically results in four to six weeks on the injured list.

“And I’m going to try to do this in a week and play,” he said. “I’ve never sprained an ankle before, so that was the hardest thing. And they say your first sprained ankle is the worst.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.