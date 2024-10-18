PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington Heights 42, Scranton 21
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 41, Central York 7
Bedford 33, Greater Johnstown High School 22
Belle Vernon 49, Ringgold 7
Bellefonte 49, Huntingdon 26
Bellwood-Antis 32, Bald Eagle 18
Bentworth 54, Mapletown 12
Berks Catholic 48, Hamburg 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, North Star 7
Bermudian Springs 35, Hanover 8
Bethel Park 35, South Fayette 14
Big Spring 37, Middletown 11
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Bishop McDevitt 41, Central Dauphin East 21
Boiling Springs 15, Greencastle Antrim 13
Bonner & Prendergast 28, Cardinal O’Hara 10
Boyertown 14, Norristown 7, OT
Bradford 71, Coudersport 13
California 56, Bethlehem Center 14
Cambria Heights 57, West Shamokin 0
Cambridge Springs 22, Lakeview 12
Cameron County 46, Smethport 18
Camp Hill 21, Line Mountain 19
Canon-McMillan 27, Norwin 26
Canton 55, Sayre 13
Carlynton 28, Washington 27
Carmichaels 19, West Greene 6
Cathedral Preparatory School 39, General McLane 32
Cedar Cliff 31, Altoona 20
Cedar Crest 31, Hempfield 27
Central Bucks East 21, Pennridge 12
Central Bucks South 35, Neshaminy 7
Central Bucks West 17, North Penn 14
Central Cambria 40, Westmont Hilltop 18
Central Valley 44, Hopewell 20
Chambersburg 17, Cumberland Valley 10
Charleroi 23, Waynesburg Central 4
Cheltenham 50, Truman 14
Chichester 28, Interboro 7
Clarion 55, Redbank Valley 0
Clearfield 35, Central Martinsburg 14
Conemaugh Township 34, Conemaugh Valley 0
Conestoga Valley 28, Exeter 27
Conneaut 40, Grove City 7
Conrad Weiser 24, Cocalico 21
Cornell 46, Chartiers-Houston 14
Corry 28, Harbor Creek 7
Dallas 48, Hazleton 12
Dallastown 44, Spring Grove 7
Danville 34, Shikellamy 12
Deer Lakes 44, Valley 13
Delaware Valley 38, North Pocono 26
Dover 29, Kennard-Dale 25
Downingtown East High School 62, Bishop Shanahan 28
Downingtown West High School 14, Coatesville 7
DuBois 38, Brockway 24
East Pennsboro 36, Buchanan 0
East Stroudsburg North 42, Pocono Mountain East 14
East Stroudsburg South 20, Stroudsburg 0
Eastern Lebanon County High School 34, Donegal 8
Eastern York 45, York Suburban 7
Easton 25, Bethlehem Freedom 21
Elizabeth-Forward 31, Southmoreland 3
Ellwood CIty 33, Union Area 6
Elwood City Riverside 31, Beaver Falls 0
Emmaus 50, Allentown Allen 14
Ephrata 59, Lebanon 6
Farrell 54, Reynolds 7
Forest Hills 17, Somerset 14
Fort Cherry 42, Shenango 0
Fort LeBoeuf 52, Girard 18
Freeport 42, East Allegheny 15
Garden Spot 28, Manheim Central 9
Gettysburg 47, Mifflin County 30
Glendale 21, Curwensville 14
Governor Mifflin 48, Elizabethtown 14
Great Valley 21, West Chester Henderson 20
Greensburg Salem 37, Yough 8
Haverford 40, Radnor 3
Hickory 56, Slippery Rock 0
Hollidaysburg 30, Williamsport 26
Honesdale 49, Dunmore 20
Hughesville 24, Wyalusing 7
Imani 60, Burrell 6
Jeannette 42, Springdale 0
Jefferson-Morgan 54, Avella 20
Jim Thorpe 43, Bangor 27
Juniata 42, Halifax 0
Karns City 51, Keystone 0
Kennett 17, Avon Grove 0
Kiski 15, Plum 14
Lake-Lehman 48, Hanover Area 6
Lakeland (PA) 25, West Scranton 18
Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Twin Valley 14
Lancaster Catholic 26, Pequea Valley 13
Latrobe 28, Gateway 27
Laurel 27, South Side 13
Leechburg 57, Brentwood 34
Lewisburg 22, Montoursville 19
Littlestown 27, Biglerville 0
Lower Dauphin 31, Waynesboro 0
Malvern Prep 27, Haverford 0
Manheim Township 42, Penn Manor 14
Marian Catholic High School 34, Pine Grove 7
Marion Center 33, Penns Manor 0
Mars 35, Hampton 0
McKeesport 54, Indiana 0
Meadville 56, Warren 7
Mechanicsburg 42, Hershey 21
Mercyhurst 48, Eisenhower 21
Meyersdale 28, Everett 27
Mid Valley 22, Western Wayne 10
Mifflinburg 76, Midd-West 8
Milton Hershey 58, West Perry 37
Minersville 42, Tri-Valley 14
Mohawk 48, Freedom 27
Montgomery 42, South Williamsport 14
Montour 36, Aliquippa 35
Moshannon Valley 38, West Branch 13
Mount Pleasant 31, Derry 14
Mt Carmel 48, Milton 28
Mt Lebanon 42, Hempfield Area 20
Mt Union 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 13
Muncy 63, Athens 26
Nazareth Area 47, Northampton 21
Neshannock 47, Summit 6
New Oxford 30, Warwick 7
North Allegheny 28, Pine-Richland 21
North Schuylkill 58, Lehighton 21
Northern Cambria 48, River Valley 8
Northern Lehigh 44, Salisbury 24
Northwestern Lehigh 51, Tamaqua 0
Notre Dame (Green Pond) 52, Palmerton 0
Oil City 48, Franklin 6
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Shady Side Academy 8
Oxford 42, Reading 14
Parkland 31, Whitehall 7
Pen Argyl 14, Catasauqua 7
Penn Cambria 24, Bishop McCort 12
Penn Hills 27, North Hills 10
Penn-Trafford 35, Armstrong 14
Penncrest 28, Ridley 7
Pennsbury 42, Abington 0
Peters Township 49, Baldwin 8
Phoenixville 36, Pottsgrove 13
Pingry, N.J. 54, New Hope-Solebury High School 20
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 61, Seneca Valley 7
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21, Upper Moreland 14
Pocono Mountain West 17, Pleasant Valley 12
Port Allegany 44, Brookville 14
Portage Area 34, Homer-Center 28
Pottsville 28, Blue Mountain 14
Punxsutawney 37, Kane Area 20
Quakertown 21, Council Rock South 0
Red Land 21, Palmyra 7
Red Lion 46, Northeastern 6
Richland 23, Chestnut Ridge 10
Ridgway 28, St. Marys 19
Riverside 28, Old Forge 6
Rochester 38, Northgate 21
Saegertown 55, Cochranton 0
Schuylkill Haven 29, Pottsville Nativity 28
Schuylkill Valley 49, Annville-Cleona 28
Scranton Prep 27, Jersey Shore 19
Selinsgrove 38, Berwick 20
Seneca 33, Iroquois 0
Serra Catholic 33, Burgettstown 25
Seton-LaSalle 42, Keystone Oaks 6
Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 19
Shamokin 48, Loyalsock 7
Sharon 63, Titusville 22
Sheffield M/hs 36, Bucktail 8
Shippensburg 28, Northern York 14
Solanco 56, Fleetwood 10
South Allegheny 48, Sto-Rox 0
South Park 34, Apollo-Ridge 10
South Western 35, York 34
Southern Columbia 53, Bloomsburg 28
Southern Lehigh 51, Saucon Valley 25
Springfield 35, Garnet Valley 23
State College 60, Carlisle 0
Steel Valley 53, Ligonier Valley 7
Steelton-Highspire 49, Susquenita 0
Steubenville, Ohio 44, Erie McDowell 21
Susquehanna Township 40, Camp Hill Trinity 34, 2OT
Thomas Jefferson 49, Chartiers Valley 7
Towanda 28, Tunkhannock 3
Trinity 38, Laurel Highlands 3
Tussey Mountain 20, Clear Spring, Md. 13
Tyrone 82, Penns Valley 26
Unionville 34, Sun Valley 19
United Valley 42, Purchase Line 7
Upper Darby 27, Harriton 8
Upper Dauphin 47, Newport 14
Upper Dublin 17, Bensalem 10
Upper Perkiomen 37, Pottstown 9
Upper St Clair 35, Moon 7
Valley View 35, Wyoming Valley West 10
Wallenpaupack 22, Pittston 10
Warrior Run 30, Central Columbia 12
Washington 41, Philadelphia Central 0
Wellsboro 46, Northwest 0
West Allegheny 55, Blackhawk 7
West Lawn Wilson 56, Lancaster McCaskey 7
West Mifflin 48, Knoch 21
West York 28, Susquehannock 14
Western Beaver 47, New Brighton 0
Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 49, Carrick 12
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 47, Butler 30
Wilkes-Barre 21, Crestwood 14
Williams Valley 75, Shenandoah Valley 3
Wilmington 34, Sharpsville 17
Windber 35, Northern Bedford 6
Woodland Hills 27, Franklin Regional 17
Wyoming 50, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0
Wyomissing 31, Octorara 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Frazier vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Mercer vs. Kennedy Catholic High School, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.