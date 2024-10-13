Live Radio
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 13, 2024, 3:03 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 5 0 196 52 6 0 238 59
Navy 3 0 135 73 5 0 218 101
North Texas 2 0 93 57 5 1 245 198
Tulane 2 0 116 30 4 2 255 131
Charlotte 2 0 76 44 3 3 144 190
Memphis 1 1 65 59 5 1 187 95
East Carolina 1 1 54 75 3 3 159 148
Rice 1 2 63 85 2 4 153 159
FAU 0 2 44 65 2 4 147 159
South Florida 0 2 13 66 2 4 141 185
Tulsa 0 2 27 101 2 4 146 222
UTSA 0 2 47 59 2 4 137 187
Temple 0 2 25 80 1 5 113 217
UAB 0 3 48 156 1 5 122 228

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 44, UAB 10

Memphis 21, South Florida 3

Rice 29, UTSA 27

North Texas 41, FAU 37

Saturday, Oct. 19

East Carolina at Army, Noon

North Texas at Memphis, TBA

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 2 0 77 72 6 0 286 113
Pittsburgh 2 0 51 39 6 0 245 141
Clemson 4 0 177 76 5 1 246 130
SMU 2 0 76 43 5 1 245 134
Syracuse 2 1 79 71 5 1 203 148
Louisville 2 1 82 73 4 2 217 118
Virginia 2 1 75 68 4 2 165 132
Georgia Tech 3 2 136 131 5 2 230 150
Duke 1 1 35 44 5 1 158 105
Boston College 1 1 42 37 4 2 163 103
Virginia Tech 1 1 65 45 3 3 183 136
Stanford 1 2 47 95 2 4 122 185
Wake Forest 1 2 78 110 2 4 167 204
Florida St. 1 4 77 132 1 5 89 152
California 0 3 62 70 3 3 145 107
NC State 0 3 82 117 3 4 184 226
North Carolina 0 3 78 96 3 4 230 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14

Georgia Tech 41, North Carolina 34

Pittsburgh 17, California 15

Louisville 24, Virginia 20

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Syracuse 24, NC State 17

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Virginia at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Louisville, Noon

NC State at California, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 3 0 113 56 6 0 206 98
Iowa St. 3 0 91 37 6 0 184 66
Texas Tech 3 0 102 85 5 1 236 194
Arizona St. 2 1 84 80 5 1 193 138
Kansas St. 2 1 82 86 5 1 188 126
Cincinnati 2 1 94 57 4 2 186 121
Colorado 2 1 114 83 4 2 183 146
West Virginia 2 1 86 70 3 3 181 156
Utah 1 2 51 69 4 2 161 102
Arizona 1 2 64 79 3 3 154 159
TCU 1 2 91 92 3 3 212 185
UCF 1 2 69 101 3 3 184 142
Houston 1 2 30 73 2 4 82 123
Oklahoma St. 0 3 53 102 3 3 181 163
Baylor 0 3 80 115 2 4 168 144
Kansas 0 3 86 105 1 5 171 154

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 27, Utah 19

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 19, UCF 13

BYU 41, Arizona 19

Iowa St. 28, West Virginia 16

Kansas St. 31, Colorado 28

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Arizona St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

UCF at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 3 0 130 41 7 0 289 116
UC Davis 3 0 111 62 6 1 216 150
Montana 2 1 131 124 5 2 289 212
Weber St. 2 1 115 85 3 4 199 165
E. Washington 1 1 84 80 2 4 198 219
Idaho 1 2 56 83 4 3 155 157
Idaho St. 1 2 96 117 3 4 227 245
N. Arizona 1 2 71 70 3 4 206 153
Cal Poly 1 2 76 104 2 4 135 186
Portland St. 1 2 84 108 1 5 158 279
N. Colorado 1 2 45 100 1 6 98 238
Sacramento St. 0 2 44 69 2 4 166 164

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 31, N. Arizona 20

Portland St. 42, Idaho St. 38

UC Davis 56, Cal Poly 10

N. Colorado 21, Weber St. 17

E. Washington 35, Sacramento St. 28

Montana St. 38, Idaho 7

Saturday, Oct. 19

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 3 0 117 72 6 1 227 131
Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 5 2 177 171
UT Martin 2 1 122 79 4 3 219 192
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 1 77 63 3 4 171 173
Tennessee Tech 2 1 79 69 2 4 127 171
W. Illinois 1 1 48 65 2 4 149 279
Charleston Southern 0 3 43 73 1 5 88 153
Gardner-Webb 0 2 38 87 1 5 132 169
E. Illinois 0 3 69 107 1 6 110 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 29, Charleston Southern 14

UT Martin 45, W. Illinois 17

SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 3

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 17

Saturday, Oct. 19

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 3 0 125 65 6 0 285 89
Oregon 3 0 97 54 6 0 207 116
Penn St. 3 0 81 48 6 0 205 87
Illinois 2 1 88 94 5 1 186 120
Nebraska 2 1 66 48 5 1 168 68
Ohio St. 2 1 104 46 5 1 261 66
Iowa 2 1 78 65 4 2 175 106
Michigan 2 1 71 75 4 2 141 134
Wisconsin 2 1 115 51 4 2 180 120
Minnesota 2 2 83 92 4 3 175 111
Washington 2 2 85 83 4 3 169 119
Rutgers 1 2 35 74 4 2 154 121
Michigan St. 1 2 44 93 3 3 119 126
Northwestern 1 2 66 75 3 3 130 114
Southern Cal 1 3 109 105 3 3 184 125
Maryland 0 3 62 106 3 3 177 146
Purdue 0 3 65 130 1 5 142 234
UCLA 0 4 54 124 1 5 87 171

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern 37, Maryland 10

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 40, Washington 16

Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7

Penn St. 33, Southern Cal 30

Illinois 50, Purdue 49

Oregon 32, Ohio St. 31

Minnesota 21, UCLA 17

Friday, Oct. 18

Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

UCLA at Rutgers, Noon

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 3 0 128 69 6 0 254 108
Rhode Island 2 0 67 53 5 1 146 160
Villanova 2 0 56 37 5 1 152 105
New Hampshire 2 0 55 27 4 2 147 138
Richmond 2 0 47 34 4 2 155 118
Stony Brook 1 1 48 59 4 2 137 138
William & Mary 1 1 76 41 4 2 200 133
Albany (NY) 1 1 44 51 3 3 129 172
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 86 64 3 3 256 209
Towson 1 1 47 41 3 3 133 152
Maine 1 2 77 115 3 3 144 185
Hampton 0 2 51 95 3 3 176 173
Bryant 0 2 34 62 2 4 136 205
Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 4 132 188
Elon 0 2 27 44 1 5 102 147
NC A&T 0 2 30 62 1 5 119 238

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 31, Brown 21

Delaware 44, Maine 21

Albany (NY) 24, Bryant 17

New Hampshire 17, Elon 10

Towson 28, Norfolk St. 23

Saturday, Oct. 19

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 3 0 89 58 5 0 165 106
Sam Houston St. 2 0 72 32 5 1 191 143
W. Kentucky 2 0 93 38 4 2 170 143
Jacksonville St. 2 0 117 37 3 3 236 185
Louisiana Tech 1 1 58 38 2 3 123 108
FIU 1 1 41 41 2 4 162 171
Middle Tennessee 0 2 42 97 1 5 101 243
New Mexico St. 0 3 48 115 1 5 111 229
Kennesaw St. 0 1 24 63 0 5 73 180
UTEP 0 3 48 113 0 6 96 207

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 31, FIU 24

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 54, New Mexico St. 13

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky 44, UTEP 17

Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Kennesaw St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 4 110 142
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 4 115 171

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14

Merrimack 32, Morgan St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 19

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 64 60 4 0 125 87
Columbia 1 0 34 17 3 1 106 63
Brown 1 0 31 28 2 2 113 115
Harvard 1 1 66 51 3 1 129 74
Cornell 1 1 67 61 1 3 101 133
Penn 0 1 17 20 2 2 97 87
Yale 0 2 66 91 2 2 127 144
Princeton 0 1 17 34 1 3 74 116

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 38, Cornell 20

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 44, Yale 43

Columbia 24, Wagner 6

Penn 31, Bucknell 21

Rhode Island 31, Brown 21

Mercer 34, Princeton 7

Friday, Oct. 18

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 53 35 4 2 120 136
Ohio 2 0 57 35 4 2 133 140
Bowling Green 1 1 34 37 2 4 149 144
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 58 44 2 4 106 132
Akron 0 3 54 91 1 6 115 262
Kent St. 0 2 68 89 0 6 109 294

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 2 0 79 66 3 3 172 208
E. Michigan 1 1 66 71 4 2 176 149
N. Illinois 1 1 37 30 4 2 158 103
Toledo 1 1 45 50 4 2 194 126
Cent. Michigan 1 1 62 61 3 3 175 174
Ball St. 1 2 113 117 2 4 162 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 30, Toledo 15

Ball St. 37, Kent St. 35

Miami (Ohio) 38, E. Michigan 14

N. Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7

W. Michigan 34, Akron 24

Ohio 27, Cent. Michigan 25

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 37 10 5 2 276 158
SC State 0 0 0 0 3 2 122 129
Howard 0 0 0 0 3 3 128 167
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 169 124
Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 6 129 211
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 120 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14

NC Central 68, Va. Lynchburg 0

Towson 28, Norfolk St. 23

Merrimack 32, Morgan St. 24

Robert Morris 23, Delaware St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

Fort Valley St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 3 0 107 30 6 1 264 123
S. Dakota St. 2 0 104 16 5 1 234 87
South Dakota 3 0 143 30 5 1 243 63
Missouri St. 2 0 79 38 4 2 196 147
North Dakota 1 1 89 76 4 2 212 173
Indiana St. 1 1 45 48 2 4 113 164
Illinois St. 1 2 62 93 4 3 168 191
Youngstown St. 1 2 65 115 2 5 183 265
N. Iowa 0 2 20 83 2 4 82 170
S. Illinois 0 3 26 111 2 5 126 235
Murray St. 0 3 62 162 1 5 138 240

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 7

Indiana St. 31, Murray St. 27

S. Dakota St. 63, Youngstown St. 13

N. Dakota St. 24, S. Illinois 3

South Dakota 42, N. Iowa 17

Saturday, Oct. 19

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., TBA

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 2 0 90 37 5 1 281 157
UNLV 2 0 109 48 5 1 272 133
Colorado St. 1 0 31 24 3 3 136 177
San Diego St. 2 0 54 48 3 3 130 136
San Jose St. 2 1 76 69 4 2 201 157
Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 3 173 165
New Mexico 1 1 73 75 2 4 212 256
Wyoming 1 1 55 46 1 5 106 189
Nevada 0 1 31 35 3 4 191 190
Hawaii 0 2 31 55 2 4 128 123
Air Force 0 3 63 100 1 5 94 171
Utah St. 0 2 64 112 1 5 150 257

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 50, Utah St. 34

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 31, San Jose St. 24

San Diego St. 27, Wyoming 24

Washington St. 25, Fresno St. 17

New Mexico 52, Air Force 37

Nevada 42, Oregon St. 37

Boise St. 28, Hawaii 7

Friday, Oct. 18

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 2 0 85 28 4 2 158 158
CCSU 2 0 65 40 3 3 161 167
Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 3 3 141 132
Wagner 1 1 42 28 3 4 147 156
LIU Brooklyn 1 1 52 54 1 6 121 198
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 27 65 2 4 88 153
Stonehill 0 2 14 59 1 4 65 162

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 31, Stonehill 7

CCSU 38, Mercyhurst 20

Columbia 24, Wagner 6

Duquesne 38, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

Robert Morris 23, Delaware St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

LIU Brooklyn at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, Noon

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 5 1 234 179
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 2 187 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 25, Fresno St. 17

Nevada 42, Oregon St. 37

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgetown 1 0 17 0 4 2 142 117
Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 3 170 192
Holy Cross 2 0 57 23 3 4 182 166
Lafayette 1 1 28 40 3 3 157 150
Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130
Colgate 0 1 7 38 1 5 102 165
Fordham 0 2 39 47 0 7 114 256

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 17, Lafayette 0

Holy Cross 19, Fordham 16

Penn 31, Bucknell 21

Saturday, Oct. 19

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dayton 2 0 63 28 4 1 143 69
Drake 3 0 84 48 4 1 122 122
St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 73 56 3 3 120 185
Davidson 2 1 104 72 4 2 219 144
Morehead St. 2 1 37 52 4 3 117 170
Butler 1 1 57 33 5 1 232 57
San Diego 1 1 55 51 3 2 132 120
Stetson 0 1 24 34 2 3 107 120
Valparaiso 0 2 8 44 2 4 91 178
Presbyterian 0 3 65 89 2 5 179 208
Marist 0 3 65 128 0 6 107 249

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 16, Davidson 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 39, Marist 32

Valparaiso at Stetson, ppd.

Drake 27, Butler 17

Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 7

Saturday, Oct. 19

Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 2 0 69 16 6 0 259 38
LSU 2 0 65 59 5 1 205 134
Texas A&M 3 0 95 47 5 1 186 100
Georgia 3 1 119 97 5 1 201 103
Alabama 2 1 103 99 5 1 250 125
Tennessee 2 1 62 51 5 1 253 64
Arkansas 2 1 60 49 4 2 198 115
Vanderbilt 2 1 87 78 4 2 208 141
Missouri 1 1 40 68 5 1 201 92
Mississippi 1 2 70 52 5 2 290 74
Oklahoma 1 2 45 80 4 2 146 114
Florida 1 2 82 84 3 3 168 145
Kentucky 1 3 51 81 3 3 123 87
South Carolina 1 3 92 96 3 3 165 122
Auburn 0 3 48 82 2 4 180 125
Mississippi St. 0 3 72 121 1 5 168 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Missouri 45, Umass 3

Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

Georgia 41, Mississippi St. 31

Tennessee 23, Florida 17

LSU 29, Mississippi 26

Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13

Saturday, Oct. 19

Auburn at Missouri, Noon

South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 3 0 70 27 6 0 198 46
W. Carolina 2 0 51 33 3 3 147 158
ETSU 2 1 75 62 4 3 215 152
Chattanooga 2 1 61 30 3 3 130 153
Samford 1 1 55 34 2 3 103 124
Furman 1 1 27 57 2 4 119 198
Wofford 1 2 51 59 3 3 119 126
The Citadel 0 4 70 119 2 5 166 163
VMI 0 2 19 58 0 6 71 225

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, VMI 16

Chattanooga 41, Furman 10

W. Carolina 30, The Citadel 16

Mercer 34, Princeton 7

ETSU 31, Samford 28

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 1 0 55 10 4 2 229 139
SE Louisiana 2 0 58 16 3 4 129 204
Stephen F. Austin 2 1 110 65 4 2 255 107
McNeese St. 1 1 50 67 4 3 174 192
Houston Christian 1 1 50 59 3 4 179 229
Texas A&M Commerce 1 1 51 42 1 5 115 192
Lamar 0 1 20 27 3 3 126 142
Nicholls 0 1 10 55 2 4 172 165
Northwestern St. 0 2 38 101 0 7 107 345

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 37, Houston Christian 7

Texas A&M Commerce 42, Northwestern St. 21

Stephen F. Austin 27, Lamar 20

Incarnate Word 55, Nicholls 10

Saturday, Oct. 19

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, Noon

Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 2 0 88 52 4 2 213 145
Florida A&M 1 0 28 13 3 2 95 144
Alabama St. 2 1 93 66 3 3 148 112
Alabama A&M 1 1 94 57 3 3 186 212
Bethune-Cookman 0 2 33 82 0 6 106 258
MVSU 0 2 38 96 0 6 81 290

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 0 97 64 4 3 152 209
Southern U. 2 0 53 43 3 3 124 158
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 49 55 2 4 167 222
Texas Southern 1 2 60 74 2 4 112 173
Prairie View 1 3 86 113 2 5 151 240
Grambling St. 0 2 49 53 3 3 172 161

___

Friday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 21, Prairie View 17

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 56, Bethune-Cookman 12

Alabama St. 54, MVSU 17

Alcorn St. 17, Grambling St. 15

Southern U. 22, Texas Southern 19

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Southern 2 0 62 44 4 2 182 183
James Madison 1 1 58 28 5 1 234 98
Coastal Carolina 1 1 52 76 4 2 199 187
Marshall 1 1 75 61 3 3 175 164
Old Dominion 1 1 58 59 2 4 138 166
Georgia St. 0 2 35 59 2 3 107 147
Appalachian St. 0 3 75 134 2 4 154 229

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 57 37 5 1 205 136
Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 72 49 5 1 137 120
Texas State 2 0 79 26 4 2 229 134
Arkansas St. 1 1 27 57 3 3 114 192
South Alabama 1 1 64 32 2 4 219 163
Southern Miss. 0 2 34 61 1 5 100 195
Troy 0 2 26 51 1 5 124 167

___

Thursday’s Games

James Madison 39, Coastal Carolina 7

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 21, Georgia St. 14

Louisiana-Monroe 38, Southern Miss. 21

Texas State 41, Arkansas St. 9

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Appalachian St. 24

Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 23

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 3 0 108 51 6 1 208 170
Abilene Christian 3 1 168 135 4 3 267 236
North Alabama 3 1 146 92 3 5 206 236
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 113 91 5 2 268 169
S. Utah 2 1 107 76 3 4 183 211
E. Kentucky 1 1 47 49 3 3 127 156
Austin Peay 1 2 54 89 2 4 130 198
West Georgia 0 5 96 143 1 5 134 172
Utah Tech 0 3 44 157 0 7 96 337

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 42, E. Kentucky 21

Cent. Arkansas 34, West Georgia 33

North Alabama 47, Abilene Christian 34

Tarleton St. 42, Utah Tech 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 5 1 211 70
Uconn 4 2 215 130
Umass 1 6 118 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 45, Umass 3

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

