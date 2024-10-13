FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|5
|0
|196
|52
|6
|0
|238
|59
|Navy
|3
|0
|135
|73
|5
|0
|218
|101
|North Texas
|2
|0
|93
|57
|5
|1
|245
|198
|Tulane
|2
|0
|116
|30
|4
|2
|255
|131
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|76
|44
|3
|3
|144
|190
|Memphis
|1
|1
|65
|59
|5
|1
|187
|95
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|54
|75
|3
|3
|159
|148
|Rice
|1
|2
|63
|85
|2
|4
|153
|159
|FAU
|0
|2
|44
|65
|2
|4
|147
|159
|South Florida
|0
|2
|13
|66
|2
|4
|141
|185
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|27
|101
|2
|4
|146
|222
|UTSA
|0
|2
|47
|59
|2
|4
|137
|187
|Temple
|0
|2
|25
|80
|1
|5
|113
|217
|UAB
|0
|3
|48
|156
|1
|5
|122
|228
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 44, UAB 10
Memphis 21, South Florida 3
Rice 29, UTSA 27
North Texas 41, FAU 37
Saturday, Oct. 19
East Carolina at Army, Noon
North Texas at Memphis, TBA
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|77
|72
|6
|0
|286
|113
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|51
|39
|6
|0
|245
|141
|Clemson
|4
|0
|177
|76
|5
|1
|246
|130
|SMU
|2
|0
|76
|43
|5
|1
|245
|134
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|79
|71
|5
|1
|203
|148
|Louisville
|2
|1
|82
|73
|4
|2
|217
|118
|Virginia
|2
|1
|75
|68
|4
|2
|165
|132
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|136
|131
|5
|2
|230
|150
|Duke
|1
|1
|35
|44
|5
|1
|158
|105
|Boston College
|1
|1
|42
|37
|4
|2
|163
|103
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|65
|45
|3
|3
|183
|136
|Stanford
|1
|2
|47
|95
|2
|4
|122
|185
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|78
|110
|2
|4
|167
|204
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|77
|132
|1
|5
|89
|152
|California
|0
|3
|62
|70
|3
|3
|145
|107
|NC State
|0
|3
|82
|117
|3
|4
|184
|226
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|96
|3
|4
|230
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14
Georgia Tech 41, North Carolina 34
Pittsburgh 17, California 15
Louisville 24, Virginia 20
Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7
Syracuse 24, NC State 17
Thursday, Oct. 17
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon
Virginia at Clemson, Noon
Miami at Louisville, Noon
NC State at California, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|3
|0
|113
|56
|6
|0
|206
|98
|Iowa St.
|3
|0
|91
|37
|6
|0
|184
|66
|Texas Tech
|3
|0
|102
|85
|5
|1
|236
|194
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|84
|80
|5
|1
|193
|138
|Kansas St.
|2
|1
|82
|86
|5
|1
|188
|126
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|94
|57
|4
|2
|186
|121
|Colorado
|2
|1
|114
|83
|4
|2
|183
|146
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|86
|70
|3
|3
|181
|156
|Utah
|1
|2
|51
|69
|4
|2
|161
|102
|Arizona
|1
|2
|64
|79
|3
|3
|154
|159
|TCU
|1
|2
|91
|92
|3
|3
|212
|185
|UCF
|1
|2
|69
|101
|3
|3
|184
|142
|Houston
|1
|2
|30
|73
|2
|4
|82
|123
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|53
|102
|3
|3
|181
|163
|Baylor
|0
|3
|80
|115
|2
|4
|168
|144
|Kansas
|0
|3
|86
|105
|1
|5
|171
|154
___
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. 27, Utah 19
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 19, UCF 13
BYU 41, Arizona 19
Iowa St. 28, West Virginia 16
Kansas St. 31, Colorado 28
Friday, Oct. 18
Oklahoma St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Arizona St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
UCF at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|130
|41
|7
|0
|289
|116
|UC Davis
|3
|0
|111
|62
|6
|1
|216
|150
|Montana
|2
|1
|131
|124
|5
|2
|289
|212
|Weber St.
|2
|1
|115
|85
|3
|4
|199
|165
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|84
|80
|2
|4
|198
|219
|Idaho
|1
|2
|56
|83
|4
|3
|155
|157
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|96
|117
|3
|4
|227
|245
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|71
|70
|3
|4
|206
|153
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|76
|104
|2
|4
|135
|186
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|84
|108
|1
|5
|158
|279
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|45
|100
|1
|6
|98
|238
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|44
|69
|2
|4
|166
|164
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 31, N. Arizona 20
Portland St. 42, Idaho St. 38
UC Davis 56, Cal Poly 10
N. Colorado 21, Weber St. 17
E. Washington 35, Sacramento St. 28
Montana St. 38, Idaho 7
Saturday, Oct. 19
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|3
|0
|117
|72
|6
|1
|227
|131
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|92
|70
|5
|2
|177
|171
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|122
|79
|4
|3
|219
|192
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|1
|77
|63
|3
|4
|171
|173
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|1
|79
|69
|2
|4
|127
|171
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|48
|65
|2
|4
|149
|279
|Charleston Southern
|0
|3
|43
|73
|1
|5
|88
|153
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|38
|87
|1
|5
|132
|169
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|69
|107
|1
|6
|110
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 29, Charleston Southern 14
UT Martin 45, W. Illinois 17
SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 3
Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 17
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|3
|0
|125
|65
|6
|0
|285
|89
|Oregon
|3
|0
|97
|54
|6
|0
|207
|116
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|81
|48
|6
|0
|205
|87
|Illinois
|2
|1
|88
|94
|5
|1
|186
|120
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|66
|48
|5
|1
|168
|68
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|104
|46
|5
|1
|261
|66
|Iowa
|2
|1
|78
|65
|4
|2
|175
|106
|Michigan
|2
|1
|71
|75
|4
|2
|141
|134
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|115
|51
|4
|2
|180
|120
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|83
|92
|4
|3
|175
|111
|Washington
|2
|2
|85
|83
|4
|3
|169
|119
|Rutgers
|1
|2
|35
|74
|4
|2
|154
|121
|Michigan St.
|1
|2
|44
|93
|3
|3
|119
|126
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|66
|75
|3
|3
|130
|114
|Southern Cal
|1
|3
|109
|105
|3
|3
|184
|125
|Maryland
|0
|3
|62
|106
|3
|3
|177
|146
|Purdue
|0
|3
|65
|130
|1
|5
|142
|234
|UCLA
|0
|4
|54
|124
|1
|5
|87
|171
___
Friday’s Games
Northwestern 37, Maryland 10
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 40, Washington 16
Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7
Penn St. 33, Southern Cal 30
Illinois 50, Purdue 49
Oregon 32, Ohio St. 31
Minnesota 21, UCLA 17
Friday, Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
UCLA at Rutgers, Noon
Nebraska at Indiana, Noon
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|3
|0
|128
|69
|6
|0
|254
|108
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|67
|53
|5
|1
|146
|160
|Villanova
|2
|0
|56
|37
|5
|1
|152
|105
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|55
|27
|4
|2
|147
|138
|Richmond
|2
|0
|47
|34
|4
|2
|155
|118
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|48
|59
|4
|2
|137
|138
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|76
|41
|4
|2
|200
|133
|Albany (NY)
|1
|1
|44
|51
|3
|3
|129
|172
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|86
|64
|3
|3
|256
|209
|Towson
|1
|1
|47
|41
|3
|3
|133
|152
|Maine
|1
|2
|77
|115
|3
|3
|144
|185
|Hampton
|0
|2
|51
|95
|3
|3
|176
|173
|Bryant
|0
|2
|34
|62
|2
|4
|136
|205
|Campbell
|0
|2
|26
|45
|2
|4
|132
|188
|Elon
|0
|2
|27
|44
|1
|5
|102
|147
|NC A&T
|0
|2
|30
|62
|1
|5
|119
|238
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 31, Brown 21
Delaware 44, Maine 21
Albany (NY) 24, Bryant 17
New Hampshire 17, Elon 10
Towson 28, Norfolk St. 23
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|3
|0
|89
|58
|5
|0
|165
|106
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|72
|32
|5
|1
|191
|143
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|93
|38
|4
|2
|170
|143
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|117
|37
|3
|3
|236
|185
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|58
|38
|2
|3
|123
|108
|FIU
|1
|1
|41
|41
|2
|4
|162
|171
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|42
|97
|1
|5
|101
|243
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|48
|115
|1
|5
|111
|229
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|24
|63
|0
|5
|73
|180
|UTEP
|0
|3
|48
|113
|0
|6
|96
|207
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 31, FIU 24
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 54, New Mexico St. 13
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky 44, UTEP 17
Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kennesaw St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|110
|142
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|115
|171
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14
Merrimack 32, Morgan St. 24
Saturday, Oct. 19
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|64
|60
|4
|0
|125
|87
|Columbia
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|1
|106
|63
|Brown
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|2
|113
|115
|Harvard
|1
|1
|66
|51
|3
|1
|129
|74
|Cornell
|1
|1
|67
|61
|1
|3
|101
|133
|Penn
|0
|1
|17
|20
|2
|2
|97
|87
|Yale
|0
|2
|66
|91
|2
|2
|127
|144
|Princeton
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|74
|116
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 38, Cornell 20
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth 44, Yale 43
Columbia 24, Wagner 6
Penn 31, Bucknell 21
Rhode Island 31, Brown 21
Mercer 34, Princeton 7
Friday, Oct. 18
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lehigh at Yale, Noon
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|53
|35
|4
|2
|120
|136
|Ohio
|2
|0
|57
|35
|4
|2
|133
|140
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|34
|37
|2
|4
|149
|144
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|58
|44
|2
|4
|106
|132
|Akron
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|115
|262
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|68
|89
|0
|6
|109
|294
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|79
|66
|3
|3
|172
|208
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|66
|71
|4
|2
|176
|149
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|37
|30
|4
|2
|158
|103
|Toledo
|1
|1
|45
|50
|4
|2
|194
|126
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|62
|61
|3
|3
|175
|174
|Ball St.
|1
|2
|113
|117
|2
|4
|162
|276
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 30, Toledo 15
Ball St. 37, Kent St. 35
Miami (Ohio) 38, E. Michigan 14
N. Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7
W. Michigan 34, Akron 24
Ohio 27, Cent. Michigan 25
Saturday, Oct. 19
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|37
|10
|5
|2
|276
|158
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|122
|129
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|128
|167
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|169
|124
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|10
|37
|2
|6
|129
|211
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|120
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14
NC Central 68, Va. Lynchburg 0
Towson 28, Norfolk St. 23
Merrimack 32, Morgan St. 24
Robert Morris 23, Delaware St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 19
Fort Valley St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|107
|30
|6
|1
|264
|123
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|104
|16
|5
|1
|234
|87
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|143
|30
|5
|1
|243
|63
|Missouri St.
|2
|0
|79
|38
|4
|2
|196
|147
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|89
|76
|4
|2
|212
|173
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|45
|48
|2
|4
|113
|164
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|62
|93
|4
|3
|168
|191
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|65
|115
|2
|5
|183
|265
|N. Iowa
|0
|2
|20
|83
|2
|4
|82
|170
|S. Illinois
|0
|3
|26
|111
|2
|5
|126
|235
|Murray St.
|0
|3
|62
|162
|1
|5
|138
|240
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 7
Indiana St. 31, Murray St. 27
S. Dakota St. 63, Youngstown St. 13
N. Dakota St. 24, S. Illinois 3
South Dakota 42, N. Iowa 17
Saturday, Oct. 19
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., TBA
N. Iowa at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|90
|37
|5
|1
|281
|157
|UNLV
|2
|0
|109
|48
|5
|1
|272
|133
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|3
|136
|177
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|3
|3
|130
|136
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|76
|69
|4
|2
|201
|157
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|52
|80
|3
|3
|173
|165
|New Mexico
|1
|1
|73
|75
|2
|4
|212
|256
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|55
|46
|1
|5
|106
|189
|Nevada
|0
|1
|31
|35
|3
|4
|191
|190
|Hawaii
|0
|2
|31
|55
|2
|4
|128
|123
|Air Force
|0
|3
|63
|100
|1
|5
|94
|171
|Utah St.
|0
|2
|64
|112
|1
|5
|150
|257
___
Friday’s Games
UNLV 50, Utah St. 34
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. 31, San Jose St. 24
San Diego St. 27, Wyoming 24
Washington St. 25, Fresno St. 17
New Mexico 52, Air Force 37
Nevada 42, Oregon St. 37
Boise St. 28, Hawaii 7
Friday, Oct. 18
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|85
|28
|4
|2
|158
|158
|CCSU
|2
|0
|65
|40
|3
|3
|161
|167
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|76
|42
|3
|3
|141
|132
|Wagner
|1
|1
|42
|28
|3
|4
|147
|156
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|1
|52
|54
|1
|6
|121
|198
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|27
|65
|2
|4
|88
|153
|Stonehill
|0
|2
|14
|59
|1
|4
|65
|162
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn 31, Stonehill 7
CCSU 38, Mercyhurst 20
Columbia 24, Wagner 6
Duquesne 38, St. Francis (Pa.) 7
Robert Morris 23, Delaware St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 19
LIU Brooklyn at Robert Morris, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, Noon
CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|234
|179
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|187
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. 25, Fresno St. 17
Nevada 42, Oregon St. 37
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|17
|0
|4
|2
|142
|117
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|3
|170
|192
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|57
|23
|3
|4
|182
|166
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|28
|40
|3
|3
|157
|150
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|2
|146
|130
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|38
|1
|5
|102
|165
|Fordham
|0
|2
|39
|47
|0
|7
|114
|256
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 17, Lafayette 0
Holy Cross 19, Fordham 16
Penn 31, Bucknell 21
Saturday, Oct. 19
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon
Lehigh at Yale, Noon
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dayton
|2
|0
|63
|28
|4
|1
|143
|69
|Drake
|3
|0
|84
|48
|4
|1
|122
|122
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|0
|73
|56
|3
|3
|120
|185
|Davidson
|2
|1
|104
|72
|4
|2
|219
|144
|Morehead St.
|2
|1
|37
|52
|4
|3
|117
|170
|Butler
|1
|1
|57
|33
|5
|1
|232
|57
|San Diego
|1
|1
|55
|51
|3
|2
|132
|120
|Stetson
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|3
|107
|120
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|8
|44
|2
|4
|91
|178
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|65
|89
|2
|5
|179
|208
|Marist
|0
|3
|65
|128
|0
|6
|107
|249
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 16, Davidson 14
St. Thomas (Minn.) 39, Marist 32
Valparaiso at Stetson, ppd.
Drake 27, Butler 17
Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 7
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|2
|0
|69
|16
|6
|0
|259
|38
|LSU
|2
|0
|65
|59
|5
|1
|205
|134
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|95
|47
|5
|1
|186
|100
|Georgia
|3
|1
|119
|97
|5
|1
|201
|103
|Alabama
|2
|1
|103
|99
|5
|1
|250
|125
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|62
|51
|5
|1
|253
|64
|Arkansas
|2
|1
|60
|49
|4
|2
|198
|115
|Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|87
|78
|4
|2
|208
|141
|Missouri
|1
|1
|40
|68
|5
|1
|201
|92
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|70
|52
|5
|2
|290
|74
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|45
|80
|4
|2
|146
|114
|Florida
|1
|2
|82
|84
|3
|3
|168
|145
|Kentucky
|1
|3
|51
|81
|3
|3
|123
|87
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|92
|96
|3
|3
|165
|122
|Auburn
|0
|3
|48
|82
|2
|4
|180
|125
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|72
|121
|1
|5
|168
|199
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
Missouri 45, Umass 3
Texas 34, Oklahoma 3
Georgia 41, Mississippi St. 31
Tennessee 23, Florida 17
LSU 29, Mississippi 26
Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13
Saturday, Oct. 19
Auburn at Missouri, Noon
South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|70
|27
|6
|0
|198
|46
|W. Carolina
|2
|0
|51
|33
|3
|3
|147
|158
|ETSU
|2
|1
|75
|62
|4
|3
|215
|152
|Chattanooga
|2
|1
|61
|30
|3
|3
|130
|153
|Samford
|1
|1
|55
|34
|2
|3
|103
|124
|Furman
|1
|1
|27
|57
|2
|4
|119
|198
|Wofford
|1
|2
|51
|59
|3
|3
|119
|126
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|70
|119
|2
|5
|166
|163
|VMI
|0
|2
|19
|58
|0
|6
|71
|225
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford 31, VMI 16
Chattanooga 41, Furman 10
W. Carolina 30, The Citadel 16
Mercer 34, Princeton 7
ETSU 31, Samford 28
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|55
|10
|4
|2
|229
|139
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|58
|16
|3
|4
|129
|204
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|110
|65
|4
|2
|255
|107
|McNeese St.
|1
|1
|50
|67
|4
|3
|174
|192
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|50
|59
|3
|4
|179
|229
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|1
|51
|42
|1
|5
|115
|192
|Lamar
|0
|1
|20
|27
|3
|3
|126
|142
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|10
|55
|2
|4
|172
|165
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|38
|101
|0
|7
|107
|345
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana 37, Houston Christian 7
Texas A&M Commerce 42, Northwestern St. 21
Stephen F. Austin 27, Lamar 20
Incarnate Word 55, Nicholls 10
Saturday, Oct. 19
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, Noon
Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|88
|52
|4
|2
|213
|145
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|13
|3
|2
|95
|144
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|93
|66
|3
|3
|148
|112
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|94
|57
|3
|3
|186
|212
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|33
|82
|0
|6
|106
|258
|MVSU
|0
|2
|38
|96
|0
|6
|81
|290
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|97
|64
|4
|3
|152
|209
|Southern U.
|2
|0
|53
|43
|3
|3
|124
|158
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|49
|55
|2
|4
|167
|222
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|60
|74
|2
|4
|112
|173
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|86
|113
|2
|5
|151
|240
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|49
|53
|3
|3
|172
|161
___
Friday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff 21, Prairie View 17
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M 56, Bethune-Cookman 12
Alabama St. 54, MVSU 17
Alcorn St. 17, Grambling St. 15
Southern U. 22, Texas Southern 19
Saturday, Oct. 19
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|62
|44
|4
|2
|182
|183
|James Madison
|1
|1
|58
|28
|5
|1
|234
|98
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|52
|76
|4
|2
|199
|187
|Marshall
|1
|1
|75
|61
|3
|3
|175
|164
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|58
|59
|2
|4
|138
|166
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|35
|59
|2
|3
|107
|147
|Appalachian St.
|0
|3
|75
|134
|2
|4
|154
|229
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|57
|37
|5
|1
|205
|136
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|0
|72
|49
|5
|1
|137
|120
|Texas State
|2
|0
|79
|26
|4
|2
|229
|134
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|27
|57
|3
|3
|114
|192
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|64
|32
|2
|4
|219
|163
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|34
|61
|1
|5
|100
|195
|Troy
|0
|2
|26
|51
|1
|5
|124
|167
___
Thursday’s Games
James Madison 39, Coastal Carolina 7
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion 21, Georgia St. 14
Louisiana-Monroe 38, Southern Miss. 21
Texas State 41, Arkansas St. 9
Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Appalachian St. 24
Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 23
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|3
|0
|108
|51
|6
|1
|208
|170
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|168
|135
|4
|3
|267
|236
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|146
|92
|3
|5
|206
|236
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|113
|91
|5
|2
|268
|169
|S. Utah
|2
|1
|107
|76
|3
|4
|183
|211
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|47
|49
|3
|3
|127
|156
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|54
|89
|2
|4
|130
|198
|West Georgia
|0
|5
|96
|143
|1
|5
|134
|172
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|44
|157
|0
|7
|96
|337
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah 42, E. Kentucky 21
Cent. Arkansas 34, West Georgia 33
North Alabama 47, Abilene Christian 34
Tarleton St. 42, Utah Tech 0
Saturday, Oct. 19
Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|211
|70
|Uconn
|4
|2
|215
|130
|Umass
|1
|6
|118
|233
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri 45, Umass 3
Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
