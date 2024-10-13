FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 5 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 5 0 196 52 6 0 238 59 Navy 3 0 135 73 5 0 218 101 North Texas 2 0 93 57 5 1 245 198 Tulane 2 0 116 30 4 2 255 131 Charlotte 2 0 76 44 3 3 144 190 Memphis 1 1 65 59 5 1 187 95 East Carolina 1 1 54 75 3 3 159 148 Rice 1 2 63 85 2 4 153 159 FAU 0 2 44 65 2 4 147 159 South Florida 0 2 13 66 2 4 141 185 Tulsa 0 2 27 101 2 4 146 222 UTSA 0 2 47 59 2 4 137 187 Temple 0 2 25 80 1 5 113 217 UAB 0 3 48 156 1 5 122 228

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 44, UAB 10

Memphis 21, South Florida 3

Rice 29, UTSA 27

North Texas 41, FAU 37

Saturday, Oct. 19

East Carolina at Army, Noon

North Texas at Memphis, TBA

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 2 0 77 72 6 0 286 113 Pittsburgh 2 0 51 39 6 0 245 141 Clemson 4 0 177 76 5 1 246 130 SMU 2 0 76 43 5 1 245 134 Syracuse 2 1 79 71 5 1 203 148 Louisville 2 1 82 73 4 2 217 118 Virginia 2 1 75 68 4 2 165 132 Georgia Tech 3 2 136 131 5 2 230 150 Duke 1 1 35 44 5 1 158 105 Boston College 1 1 42 37 4 2 163 103 Virginia Tech 1 1 65 45 3 3 183 136 Stanford 1 2 47 95 2 4 122 185 Wake Forest 1 2 78 110 2 4 167 204 Florida St. 1 4 77 132 1 5 89 152 California 0 3 62 70 3 3 145 107 NC State 0 3 82 117 3 4 184 226 North Carolina 0 3 78 96 3 4 230 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14

Georgia Tech 41, North Carolina 34

Pittsburgh 17, California 15

Louisville 24, Virginia 20

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Syracuse 24, NC State 17

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Virginia at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Louisville, Noon

NC State at California, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 3 0 113 56 6 0 206 98 Iowa St. 3 0 91 37 6 0 184 66 Texas Tech 3 0 102 85 5 1 236 194 Arizona St. 2 1 84 80 5 1 193 138 Kansas St. 2 1 82 86 5 1 188 126 Cincinnati 2 1 94 57 4 2 186 121 Colorado 2 1 114 83 4 2 183 146 West Virginia 2 1 86 70 3 3 181 156 Utah 1 2 51 69 4 2 161 102 Arizona 1 2 64 79 3 3 154 159 TCU 1 2 91 92 3 3 212 185 UCF 1 2 69 101 3 3 184 142 Houston 1 2 30 73 2 4 82 123 Oklahoma St. 0 3 53 102 3 3 181 163 Baylor 0 3 80 115 2 4 168 144 Kansas 0 3 86 105 1 5 171 154

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 27, Utah 19

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 19, UCF 13

BYU 41, Arizona 19

Iowa St. 28, West Virginia 16

Kansas St. 31, Colorado 28

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Arizona St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

UCF at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 3 0 130 41 7 0 289 116 UC Davis 3 0 111 62 6 1 216 150 Montana 2 1 131 124 5 2 289 212 Weber St. 2 1 115 85 3 4 199 165 E. Washington 1 1 84 80 2 4 198 219 Idaho 1 2 56 83 4 3 155 157 Idaho St. 1 2 96 117 3 4 227 245 N. Arizona 1 2 71 70 3 4 206 153 Cal Poly 1 2 76 104 2 4 135 186 Portland St. 1 2 84 108 1 5 158 279 N. Colorado 1 2 45 100 1 6 98 238 Sacramento St. 0 2 44 69 2 4 166 164

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 31, N. Arizona 20

Portland St. 42, Idaho St. 38

UC Davis 56, Cal Poly 10

N. Colorado 21, Weber St. 17

E. Washington 35, Sacramento St. 28

Montana St. 38, Idaho 7

Saturday, Oct. 19

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 3 0 117 72 6 1 227 131 Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 5 2 177 171 UT Martin 2 1 122 79 4 3 219 192 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 1 77 63 3 4 171 173 Tennessee Tech 2 1 79 69 2 4 127 171 W. Illinois 1 1 48 65 2 4 149 279 Charleston Southern 0 3 43 73 1 5 88 153 Gardner-Webb 0 2 38 87 1 5 132 169 E. Illinois 0 3 69 107 1 6 110 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 29, Charleston Southern 14

UT Martin 45, W. Illinois 17

SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 3

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 17

Saturday, Oct. 19

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 3 0 125 65 6 0 285 89 Oregon 3 0 97 54 6 0 207 116 Penn St. 3 0 81 48 6 0 205 87 Illinois 2 1 88 94 5 1 186 120 Nebraska 2 1 66 48 5 1 168 68 Ohio St. 2 1 104 46 5 1 261 66 Iowa 2 1 78 65 4 2 175 106 Michigan 2 1 71 75 4 2 141 134 Wisconsin 2 1 115 51 4 2 180 120 Minnesota 2 2 83 92 4 3 175 111 Washington 2 2 85 83 4 3 169 119 Rutgers 1 2 35 74 4 2 154 121 Michigan St. 1 2 44 93 3 3 119 126 Northwestern 1 2 66 75 3 3 130 114 Southern Cal 1 3 109 105 3 3 184 125 Maryland 0 3 62 106 3 3 177 146 Purdue 0 3 65 130 1 5 142 234 UCLA 0 4 54 124 1 5 87 171

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern 37, Maryland 10

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 40, Washington 16

Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7

Penn St. 33, Southern Cal 30

Illinois 50, Purdue 49

Oregon 32, Ohio St. 31

Minnesota 21, UCLA 17

Friday, Oct. 18

Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

UCLA at Rutgers, Noon

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 3 0 128 69 6 0 254 108 Rhode Island 2 0 67 53 5 1 146 160 Villanova 2 0 56 37 5 1 152 105 New Hampshire 2 0 55 27 4 2 147 138 Richmond 2 0 47 34 4 2 155 118 Stony Brook 1 1 48 59 4 2 137 138 William & Mary 1 1 76 41 4 2 200 133 Albany (NY) 1 1 44 51 3 3 129 172 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 86 64 3 3 256 209 Towson 1 1 47 41 3 3 133 152 Maine 1 2 77 115 3 3 144 185 Hampton 0 2 51 95 3 3 176 173 Bryant 0 2 34 62 2 4 136 205 Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 4 132 188 Elon 0 2 27 44 1 5 102 147 NC A&T 0 2 30 62 1 5 119 238

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 31, Brown 21

Delaware 44, Maine 21

Albany (NY) 24, Bryant 17

New Hampshire 17, Elon 10

Towson 28, Norfolk St. 23

Saturday, Oct. 19

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 3 0 89 58 5 0 165 106 Sam Houston St. 2 0 72 32 5 1 191 143 W. Kentucky 2 0 93 38 4 2 170 143 Jacksonville St. 2 0 117 37 3 3 236 185 Louisiana Tech 1 1 58 38 2 3 123 108 FIU 1 1 41 41 2 4 162 171 Middle Tennessee 0 2 42 97 1 5 101 243 New Mexico St. 0 3 48 115 1 5 111 229 Kennesaw St. 0 1 24 63 0 5 73 180 UTEP 0 3 48 113 0 6 96 207

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 31, FIU 24

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 54, New Mexico St. 13

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky 44, UTEP 17

Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Kennesaw St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 4 110 142 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 4 115 171

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14

Merrimack 32, Morgan St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 19

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 64 60 4 0 125 87 Columbia 1 0 34 17 3 1 106 63 Brown 1 0 31 28 2 2 113 115 Harvard 1 1 66 51 3 1 129 74 Cornell 1 1 67 61 1 3 101 133 Penn 0 1 17 20 2 2 97 87 Yale 0 2 66 91 2 2 127 144 Princeton 0 1 17 34 1 3 74 116

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 38, Cornell 20

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 44, Yale 43

Columbia 24, Wagner 6

Penn 31, Bucknell 21

Rhode Island 31, Brown 21

Mercer 34, Princeton 7

Friday, Oct. 18

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 2 0 53 35 4 2 120 136 Ohio 2 0 57 35 4 2 133 140 Bowling Green 1 1 34 37 2 4 149 144 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 58 44 2 4 106 132 Akron 0 3 54 91 1 6 115 262 Kent St. 0 2 68 89 0 6 109 294

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 2 0 79 66 3 3 172 208 E. Michigan 1 1 66 71 4 2 176 149 N. Illinois 1 1 37 30 4 2 158 103 Toledo 1 1 45 50 4 2 194 126 Cent. Michigan 1 1 62 61 3 3 175 174 Ball St. 1 2 113 117 2 4 162 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 30, Toledo 15

Ball St. 37, Kent St. 35

Miami (Ohio) 38, E. Michigan 14

N. Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7

W. Michigan 34, Akron 24

Ohio 27, Cent. Michigan 25

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 37 10 5 2 276 158 SC State 0 0 0 0 3 2 122 129 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 3 128 167 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 169 124 Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 6 129 211 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 120 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 21, Sacred Heart 14

NC Central 68, Va. Lynchburg 0

Towson 28, Norfolk St. 23

Merrimack 32, Morgan St. 24

Robert Morris 23, Delaware St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

Fort Valley St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 3 0 107 30 6 1 264 123 S. Dakota St. 2 0 104 16 5 1 234 87 South Dakota 3 0 143 30 5 1 243 63 Missouri St. 2 0 79 38 4 2 196 147 North Dakota 1 1 89 76 4 2 212 173 Indiana St. 1 1 45 48 2 4 113 164 Illinois St. 1 2 62 93 4 3 168 191 Youngstown St. 1 2 65 115 2 5 183 265 N. Iowa 0 2 20 83 2 4 82 170 S. Illinois 0 3 26 111 2 5 126 235 Murray St. 0 3 62 162 1 5 138 240

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 7

Indiana St. 31, Murray St. 27

S. Dakota St. 63, Youngstown St. 13

N. Dakota St. 24, S. Illinois 3

South Dakota 42, N. Iowa 17

Saturday, Oct. 19

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., TBA

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 2 0 90 37 5 1 281 157 UNLV 2 0 109 48 5 1 272 133 Colorado St. 1 0 31 24 3 3 136 177 San Diego St. 2 0 54 48 3 3 130 136 San Jose St. 2 1 76 69 4 2 201 157 Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 3 173 165 New Mexico 1 1 73 75 2 4 212 256 Wyoming 1 1 55 46 1 5 106 189 Nevada 0 1 31 35 3 4 191 190 Hawaii 0 2 31 55 2 4 128 123 Air Force 0 3 63 100 1 5 94 171 Utah St. 0 2 64 112 1 5 150 257

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 50, Utah St. 34

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 31, San Jose St. 24

San Diego St. 27, Wyoming 24

Washington St. 25, Fresno St. 17

New Mexico 52, Air Force 37

Nevada 42, Oregon St. 37

Boise St. 28, Hawaii 7

Friday, Oct. 18

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 2 0 85 28 4 2 158 158 CCSU 2 0 65 40 3 3 161 167 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 3 3 141 132 Wagner 1 1 42 28 3 4 147 156 LIU Brooklyn 1 1 52 54 1 6 121 198 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 27 65 2 4 88 153 Stonehill 0 2 14 59 1 4 65 162

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 31, Stonehill 7

CCSU 38, Mercyhurst 20

Columbia 24, Wagner 6

Duquesne 38, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

Robert Morris 23, Delaware St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

LIU Brooklyn at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, Noon

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 5 1 234 179 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 2 187 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 25, Fresno St. 17

Nevada 42, Oregon St. 37

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 1 0 17 0 4 2 142 117 Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 3 170 192 Holy Cross 2 0 57 23 3 4 182 166 Lafayette 1 1 28 40 3 3 157 150 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130 Colgate 0 1 7 38 1 5 102 165 Fordham 0 2 39 47 0 7 114 256

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 17, Lafayette 0

Holy Cross 19, Fordham 16

Penn 31, Bucknell 21

Saturday, Oct. 19

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dayton 2 0 63 28 4 1 143 69 Drake 3 0 84 48 4 1 122 122 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 73 56 3 3 120 185 Davidson 2 1 104 72 4 2 219 144 Morehead St. 2 1 37 52 4 3 117 170 Butler 1 1 57 33 5 1 232 57 San Diego 1 1 55 51 3 2 132 120 Stetson 0 1 24 34 2 3 107 120 Valparaiso 0 2 8 44 2 4 91 178 Presbyterian 0 3 65 89 2 5 179 208 Marist 0 3 65 128 0 6 107 249

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 16, Davidson 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 39, Marist 32

Valparaiso at Stetson, ppd.

Drake 27, Butler 17

Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 7

Saturday, Oct. 19

Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 2 0 69 16 6 0 259 38 LSU 2 0 65 59 5 1 205 134 Texas A&M 3 0 95 47 5 1 186 100 Georgia 3 1 119 97 5 1 201 103 Alabama 2 1 103 99 5 1 250 125 Tennessee 2 1 62 51 5 1 253 64 Arkansas 2 1 60 49 4 2 198 115 Vanderbilt 2 1 87 78 4 2 208 141 Missouri 1 1 40 68 5 1 201 92 Mississippi 1 2 70 52 5 2 290 74 Oklahoma 1 2 45 80 4 2 146 114 Florida 1 2 82 84 3 3 168 145 Kentucky 1 3 51 81 3 3 123 87 South Carolina 1 3 92 96 3 3 165 122 Auburn 0 3 48 82 2 4 180 125 Mississippi St. 0 3 72 121 1 5 168 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Missouri 45, Umass 3

Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

Georgia 41, Mississippi St. 31

Tennessee 23, Florida 17

LSU 29, Mississippi 26

Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13

Saturday, Oct. 19

Auburn at Missouri, Noon

South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 70 27 6 0 198 46 W. Carolina 2 0 51 33 3 3 147 158 ETSU 2 1 75 62 4 3 215 152 Chattanooga 2 1 61 30 3 3 130 153 Samford 1 1 55 34 2 3 103 124 Furman 1 1 27 57 2 4 119 198 Wofford 1 2 51 59 3 3 119 126 The Citadel 0 4 70 119 2 5 166 163 VMI 0 2 19 58 0 6 71 225

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, VMI 16

Chattanooga 41, Furman 10

W. Carolina 30, The Citadel 16

Mercer 34, Princeton 7

ETSU 31, Samford 28

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 1 0 55 10 4 2 229 139 SE Louisiana 2 0 58 16 3 4 129 204 Stephen F. Austin 2 1 110 65 4 2 255 107 McNeese St. 1 1 50 67 4 3 174 192 Houston Christian 1 1 50 59 3 4 179 229 Texas A&M Commerce 1 1 51 42 1 5 115 192 Lamar 0 1 20 27 3 3 126 142 Nicholls 0 1 10 55 2 4 172 165 Northwestern St. 0 2 38 101 0 7 107 345

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 37, Houston Christian 7

Texas A&M Commerce 42, Northwestern St. 21

Stephen F. Austin 27, Lamar 20

Incarnate Word 55, Nicholls 10

Saturday, Oct. 19

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, Noon

Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 2 0 88 52 4 2 213 145 Florida A&M 1 0 28 13 3 2 95 144 Alabama St. 2 1 93 66 3 3 148 112 Alabama A&M 1 1 94 57 3 3 186 212 Bethune-Cookman 0 2 33 82 0 6 106 258 MVSU 0 2 38 96 0 6 81 290

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 0 97 64 4 3 152 209 Southern U. 2 0 53 43 3 3 124 158 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 49 55 2 4 167 222 Texas Southern 1 2 60 74 2 4 112 173 Prairie View 1 3 86 113 2 5 151 240 Grambling St. 0 2 49 53 3 3 172 161

___

Friday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 21, Prairie View 17

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 56, Bethune-Cookman 12

Alabama St. 54, MVSU 17

Alcorn St. 17, Grambling St. 15

Southern U. 22, Texas Southern 19

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 2 0 62 44 4 2 182 183 James Madison 1 1 58 28 5 1 234 98 Coastal Carolina 1 1 52 76 4 2 199 187 Marshall 1 1 75 61 3 3 175 164 Old Dominion 1 1 58 59 2 4 138 166 Georgia St. 0 2 35 59 2 3 107 147 Appalachian St. 0 3 75 134 2 4 154 229

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 57 37 5 1 205 136 Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 72 49 5 1 137 120 Texas State 2 0 79 26 4 2 229 134 Arkansas St. 1 1 27 57 3 3 114 192 South Alabama 1 1 64 32 2 4 219 163 Southern Miss. 0 2 34 61 1 5 100 195 Troy 0 2 26 51 1 5 124 167

___

Thursday’s Games

James Madison 39, Coastal Carolina 7

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion 21, Georgia St. 14

Louisiana-Monroe 38, Southern Miss. 21

Texas State 41, Arkansas St. 9

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Appalachian St. 24

Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 23

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 3 0 108 51 6 1 208 170 Abilene Christian 3 1 168 135 4 3 267 236 North Alabama 3 1 146 92 3 5 206 236 Cent. Arkansas 2 1 113 91 5 2 268 169 S. Utah 2 1 107 76 3 4 183 211 E. Kentucky 1 1 47 49 3 3 127 156 Austin Peay 1 2 54 89 2 4 130 198 West Georgia 0 5 96 143 1 5 134 172 Utah Tech 0 3 44 157 0 7 96 337

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 42, E. Kentucky 21

Cent. Arkansas 34, West Georgia 33

North Alabama 47, Abilene Christian 34

Tarleton St. 42, Utah Tech 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 1 211 70 Uconn 4 2 215 130 Umass 1 6 118 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 45, Umass 3

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

