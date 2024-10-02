Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire score goals as Orlando City beats Union 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire each scored a goal Wednesday night to help Orlando City beat…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) —

Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire each scored a goal Wednesday night to help Orlando City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1.

Torres scored on a one-touch finish off a ball played by Luis Muriel to open the scoring in the 57th minute. Then, in the 64th, on the counter-attack, Muriel flicked a perfectly-placed through ball to McGuire, who beat goalkeeper Andre Blake one on one to give Orlando (14-11-7) a 2-0 lead.

Quinn Sullivan put away an entry played by Dániel Gazdag with a one-touch finish from point-blank range for Philadelphia (9-12-10) in the 72nd minute.

Orlando had 55% possession and outshot the Union 20-16, 6-3 on target.

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando City.

Blake stopped four shots for Philadelphia.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.