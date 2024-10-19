Ethan Finlay, Brendan Hines-Ike score second-half stoppage-time goals as Austin stuns Rapids 3-2

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ethan Finlay and defender Brendan Hines-Ike scored two minutes apart during second-half stoppage time and Austin…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ethan Finlay and defender Brendan Hines-Ike scored two minutes apart during second-half stoppage time and Austin FC stunned the playoff-bound Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday night.

Finlay used an assist from defender Žan Kolmanič to score in the first minute of stoppage time. Kolmanič and Sebastián Driussi notched assists on the winner by Hines-Ike.

It was the first goal this season for Finlay and the second for Hines-Ike. Kolmanič finishes with three assists.

Sebastián Driussi gave Austin (11-14-9) the lead on a penalty kick in the 8th minute with his seventh goal of the season. The PK was awarded after Diego Rubio drew a foul on Colorado midfielder Connor Ronan.

Rafael Navarro pulled the Rapids (15-14-5) even by halftime when he scored in the 42nd minute with an assist from defender Lalas Abubakar. It was the 15th goal for Navarro in his first full season in the league. Abubakar’s assist was his first of the season and just the second of his career that began in 2017. His first came two seasons ago.

Omir Fernández scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead. Fernández netted his second goal of the season for Colorado after he drew a foul on Austin’s Jon Gallagher.

Eighteen-year-old Adam Beaudry made the first start of his career in goal for the Rapids and had two saves.

Brad Stuver saved five shots for Austin, which had already been eliminated from postseason play.

The Rapids — seeded seventh in the Western Conference — will travel to play the Los Angeles Galaxy in a first-round match.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.