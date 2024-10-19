Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 19, 2024, 5:07 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Reading 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Wheeling 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4
Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Trois-Rivieres 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Greenville 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5
Bloomington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4
Iowa 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 6

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 2
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tahoe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 7
Wichita 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Reading 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Adirondack 2, Norfolk 1

Orlando 5, Greenville 4

Wheeling 4, Maine 1

Savannah 4, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 6, Iowa 5

Kansas City 5, Wichita 3

Idaho 7, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Maine, 6 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
