All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Reading
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Wheeling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Norfolk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Trois-Rivieres
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Savannah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Greenville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Bloomington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapid City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tahoe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Wichita
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Reading 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Adirondack 2, Norfolk 1
Orlando 5, Greenville 4
Wheeling 4, Maine 1
Savannah 4, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 6, Iowa 5
Kansas City 5, Wichita 3
Idaho 7, Utah 2
Saturday’s Games
Wheeling at Maine, 6 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Indy at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.