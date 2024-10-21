Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 21, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 7 4
Adirondack 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4
Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Trois-Rivieres 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8
Worcester 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 0
Orlando 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8
Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Greenville 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6
Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 2
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8
Bloomington 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6
Indy 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 8

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 7
Tulsa 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 2
Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 2
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tahoe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 7
Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 11
Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Indy 0

Reading 2, Worcester 1

Toledo 4, Bloomington 2

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Allen at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up