All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 3 3 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 7 4 Adirondack 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4 Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Trois-Rivieres 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8 Worcester 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 0 Orlando 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Greenville 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 2 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Bloomington 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6 Indy 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 8

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 7 Tulsa 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 2 Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 2 Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tahoe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 7 Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 11 Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Indy 0

Reading 2, Worcester 1

Toledo 4, Bloomington 2

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Allen at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.