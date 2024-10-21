All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|4
|Adirondack
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Wheeling
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Norfolk
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Worcester
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Orlando
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Savannah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Greenville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Toledo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|Bloomington
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Indy
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Tulsa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|2
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tahoe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Rapid City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Wichita
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Indy 0
Reading 2, Worcester 1
Toledo 4, Bloomington 2
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Allen at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
