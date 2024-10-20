All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 2 2 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4 Reading 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3 Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Trois-Rivieres 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Worcester 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 0 Orlando 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Greenville 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Bloomington 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Indy 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 8

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 7 Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 2 Tulsa 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 1 Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tahoe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rapid City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 7 Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Maine 4, Wheeling 1

Reading 2, Worcester 1

South Carolina 4, Orlando 3

Atlanta 1, Indy 0

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Fort Wayne 2, Iowa 1

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2

Adirondack 6, Norfolk 3

Kansas City 5, Wichita 4

Toledo 2, Bloomington 0

Tulsa 7, Rapid City 1

Savannah at South Carolina, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Indy 0

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

