All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Reading
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Wheeling
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Worcester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Norfolk
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Orlando
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Savannah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Greenville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Toledo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|Bloomington
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Indy
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tahoe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapid City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Wichita
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Maine 4, Wheeling 1
Reading 2, Worcester 1
South Carolina 4, Orlando 3
Atlanta 1, Indy 0
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2
Fort Wayne 2, Iowa 1
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2
Adirondack 6, Norfolk 3
Kansas City 5, Wichita 4
Toledo 2, Bloomington 0
Tulsa 7, Rapid City 1
Savannah at South Carolina, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Indy 0
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
