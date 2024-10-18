Dodgers take 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in…

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Friday, 5:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (10-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -132, Mets +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Dodgers lead the series 3-1 and can move on to the World Series with a victory.

New York is 46-35 at home and 89-73 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 46-35 record in road games and a 98-64 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a .273 batting average, and has 39 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI. Mark Vientos is 15-for-42 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 54 home runs while slugging .646. Kike Hernandez is 13-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alex Vesia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

