Dodgers lead Mets 2-1 ahead of NLCS Game 4

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Thursday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Mets +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Dodgers lead the series 2-1.

New York has a 46-35 record at home and an 89-73 record overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Los Angeles has a 46-35 record in road games and a 98-64 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks third in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 home runs while slugging .459. Mark Vientos is 15-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 home runs and 130 RBI for the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez is 13-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alex Vesia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

