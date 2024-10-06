Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman leaves Game 2 of NLDS with ankle discomfort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman left Game 2 of the NL Division Series against…

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman left Game 2 of the NL Division Series against San Diego after five innings on Sunday night.

Freeman had discomfort in his sprained right ankle. He was replaced by Max Muncy, and Kiké Hernández entered at third.

He struck out and flied out in his two at-bats. In Game 1 on Saturday, he had two hits and a strikeout.

The 35-year-old, an eight-time All-Star, said it’s the first time he’s sprained an ankle. He said he was told the injury typically results in four to six weeks on the injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.