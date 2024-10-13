Dodgers and Mets square off in NLCS Game 1

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in…

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -157, Mets +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets on Sunday in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Los Angeles has gone 52-29 in home games and 98-64 overall. The Dodgers have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .446.

New York has gone 43-38 in road games and 89-73 overall. The Mets have hit 207 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 99 extra base hits (38 doubles, seven triples and 54 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-39 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 33 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI while hitting .273 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 14-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mets: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Vesia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (abductor), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

