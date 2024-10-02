Dayne St. Claire stops 4 shots for Minnesota in 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota on Wednesday night is a 0-0 tie with…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota on Wednesday night is a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United (13-12-7) are unbeaten in three consecutive games and have won four of their last six. Minnesota will clinch a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs with a FC Dallas tie or loss later Wednesday night against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Salt Lake (14-7-11), which locked up its postseason place with 3-3 tie with the Portland Timbers on Sept. 21, is unbeaten in four consecutive games.

Real Salt Lake’s Brayan Vera, who was shown a yellow card in the 32nd minute, was shown a red card in stoppage time.

Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL.

