Dani Pereira scores a goal, Brad Stuver has 11 saves as Austin beats Timbers 1-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dani Pereira scored a goal in the 42nd minute, 33-year-old Brad Stuver had a career-high 11 saves and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 Wednesday night to avoid elimination from playoff contention.

Pereira won a failed clearance and then ripped a shot from outside the area that deflected off defender Kamal Miller into the net to give Austin a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

The Timbers outshot Austin 26-7, 11-1 on target.

Austin (10-13-9) snapped a five-game winless skid.

Portland (12-11-9) had its three-game unbeaten streak come to an end and lost for just the second time in seven games since the return from the Leagues Cup break.

