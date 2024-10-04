Cubarsí and Porro back in Spain’s squad for Nations League

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí and Tottenham right back Pedro Porro are back in Spain’s squad for their…

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí and Tottenham right back Pedro Porro are back in Spain’s squad for their Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia.

Coach Luis de la Fuente had included Cubarsí in his initial extended squad for this summer’s European Championship, which Spain won, before dropping the central defender in the final selection. The 17-year-old Cubarsí went on to help Spain win Olympic gold in August.

Porro got his third cap for Spain in March in a friendly against Colombia. He is now back in the squad after impressing with Spurs this season.

Martín Zubimendi will likely start in place of the injured Rodri as Spain’s holding midfielder. The Real Sociedad player excelled in that backup role for Rodri at Euro 2024.

De la Fuente announced his squad on Friday for the home games against Denmark on Oct. 12 and Serbia three days later.

Denmark leads their group with six points. Spain has four points, Serbia one and Switzerland zero.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Robert Sánchez (Chelsea).

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedri González ( Barcelona).

Forwards: Álvaro Morata (AC Milan), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yéremi Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Joselu Mato (Al Gharafa).

