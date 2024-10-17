Bruins hold on for 5-3 win, Avalanche drop 4 in a row to start season for 1st time since 1998-99

DENVER (AP) — David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm scored 13 seconds apart in the second period to help the Boston…

DENVER (AP) — David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm scored 13 seconds apart in the second period to help the Boston Bruins beat Colorado 5-3 on Wednesday night, sending the Avalanche to their fourth straight loss.

It’s the longest skid to start a season for the Avalanche since 1998-99. That squad got back on track behind a lineup that featured Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy. They made it to the Western Conference final before losing to Dallas.

Cole Koepke and Charlie Coyle added goals, with John Beecher wrapping up the game on an empty-netter with 2:01 remaining. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Bruins.

Ross Colton, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the injury-riddled Avalanche. The Bruins led 4-1 midway through the second period only to see the Avalanche cut it to 4-3 on Rantanen’s goal with 15:08 remaining.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals. He’s now surrendered 17 goals over four games. Last season, Georgiev led the NHL with 38 wins.

Takeaways

Bruins: Brad Marchand drew the wrath of Rantanen when he went down after being bumped by the Colorado forward. Rantanen threw his hands up in the air in protest as he drew an interference penalty. Marchand went down the tunnel shortly after the hit but later returned.

Avalanche: The power play was clicking as the Avalanche finished 3 for 3.

Key moment

Colorado forward Matt Stienburg made his NHL debut and got into a second-period skirmish with former Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov. In the stands, Stienburg’s father was shown filming the moment. Matt Stienburg said after morning skate that his role model growing up was Marchand. Both are from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Key stat

Multiple assists were in abundance, with Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Makar all getting two.

Up Next

Colorado closes out a four-game homestand Friday against Anaheim, while the Bruins play at Utah on Saturday.

